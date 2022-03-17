How to Watch Penguins at Blues

On Thursday night in NHL action, the Penguins will travel to St. Louis to face off against the Blues.

The 2021-22 NHL season is coming down the final stretch before the playoffs. With that in mind, teams are looking to finish strong and trying to improve their playoff positioning or simply get into the postseason. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Penguins heading to St. Louis to take on the Blues.

How to Watch the Pittsburgh Penguins at St. Louis Blues Today:

Game Date: Mar. 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Ahead of today's game, the Penguins have a 36-16-9 record and are without a doubt a legitimate postseason contender. Pittsburgh could still use some wins to move up in the standings. In their last game, the Penguins ended up losing to the Predators by a final score of 4-1.

On the other side of the rink, the Blues are 34-17-8 and are also in playoff position. St. Louis is in the same boat as the Penguins in that it would like to win some games to improve its positioning. The Blues are coming off of a 4-3 loss to the Jets in their last matchup.

This is going to be a fun game to watch between two legitimate playoff teams. Fans won't want to miss this action. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big win.

