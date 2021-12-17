Skip to main content
    How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 16, 2021; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) and center John Hayden (15) celebrate their victory against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

    Friday's NHL schedule will see the Pittsburgh Penguins (15-8-5) take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (10-15-4), starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins sit in seventh place and the Sabres are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo

    • Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
    • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:

    Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo

    Penguins vs Sabres Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Penguins

    -1.5

    5.5

    Pittsburgh and Buffalo Stats

    • The Penguins are 13th in the NHL in scoring (three goals per game), and the Sabres are 25th defensively (3.4 against).
    • The Sabres are scoring 2.7 goals per game (21st in NHL), and the Penguins concede 2.4 (third).
    • Pittsburgh is +16 overall in terms of goals this season, eighth in the league.
    • Buffalo is 28th in the NHL in goal differential, at -22 (-0.8 per game).
    • The Sabres have conceded 14 power-play goals (17th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 12 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).
    • The Sabres have scored 14 power-play goals (16th in league in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 5 while short-handed (first in penalty-kill percentage).

    Pittsburgh Impact Players

    • Jake Guentzel is Pittsburgh's leading contributor with 27 points. He has 15 goals and 12 assists this season.
    • Evan Rodrigues has 22 points (0.8 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 13 assists.
    • Kris Letang has 18 total points for Pittsburgh, with one goal and 17 assists.
    • Tristan Jarry has conceded 43 goals (2.0 per game) and racked up 611 saves (27.8 per game) with a .934 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).
    • Casey DeSmith has a .905 save percentage. He has 172 saves (28.7 per game), and has given up 18 goals (3.0 per game).

    Penguins Injuries: Bryan Rust: Out (Lower Body), Jake Guentzel: Out (Upper-body), Brian Boyle: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Evgeni Malkin: Out (Knee)

    Buffalo Impact Players

    • Kyle Okposo has scored six goals (0.2 per game) and put up 13 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Buffalo offense with 19 total points (0.7 per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 8.6%.
    • Tage Thompson is one of the impact players on offense for Buffalo with 18 total points (0.6 per game), with 10 goals and eight assists in 29 games.
    • Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the top offensive players on the team with 17 total points (five goals and 12 assists).
    • Dustin Tokarski has a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league). He has 391 saves (27.9 per game), and has conceded 42 goals (3.0 per game).
    • Craig Anderson has a .921 save percentage, recording 175 saves (29.2 per game) and conceding 15 goals (2.5 per game).

    Sabres Injuries: Alex Tuch: Out (Upper body), Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
    

