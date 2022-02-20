Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Penguins (31-12-8) take the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes (33-11-4) as a part of Sunday's NHL schedule, starting at 1:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins are fourth in the Eastern Conference (70 points), and the Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference (70 points).
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Carolina
Pittsburgh and Carolina Stats
- On average, the Penguins put up 3.3 goals in a game (10th in NHL), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (second).
- The Hurricanes are scoring 3.5 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (fourth).
- In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +37 on the season (eighth in league).
- Carolina has a +52 goal differential on the season, third in the NHL.
- The Penguins have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 21.4% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 89.3% of penalties).
- The Hurricanes have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 24.8% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.1% of penalties).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- One of Pittsburgh's top contributing offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has 51 points (25 goals, 26 assists) and plays an average of 19:38 per game.
- Sidney Crosby is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 46 points (14 goals, 32 assists) to the team.
- Kris Letang's 45 points this season have come via six goals and 39 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has a 2.2 goals against average, and 1073 saves. His .923 save percentage is fifth-best in the league.
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho's 51 points are important for Carolina. He has put up 21 goals and 30 assists in 45 games.
- Andrei Svechnikov has amassed 47 points this season, with 22 goals and 25 assists.
- Carolina's Anthony DeAngelo is among the top offensive players on the team with 39 total points (nine goals and 30 assists).
- Frederik Andersen has a .927 save percentage (third-best in the league). He has 917 saves, and has allowed 72 goals (2.1 goals against average).
Hurricanes Injuries: Vincent Trocheck: Day To Day (Upper body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
