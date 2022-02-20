Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Feb 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates the puck around the net of Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (31-12-8) take the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes (33-11-4) as a part of Sunday's NHL schedule, starting at 1:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins are fourth in the Eastern Conference (70 points), and the Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference (70 points).

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Carolina

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and Carolina Stats

On average, the Penguins put up 3.3 goals in a game (10th in NHL), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (second).

The Hurricanes are scoring 3.5 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (fourth).

In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +37 on the season (eighth in league).

Carolina has a +52 goal differential on the season, third in the NHL.

The Penguins have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 21.4% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 89.3% of penalties).

The Hurricanes have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 24.8% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.1% of penalties).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

One of Pittsburgh's top contributing offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has 51 points (25 goals, 26 assists) and plays an average of 19:38 per game.

Sidney Crosby is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 46 points (14 goals, 32 assists) to the team.

Kris Letang's 45 points this season have come via six goals and 39 assists.

Tristan Jarry has a 2.2 goals against average, and 1073 saves. His .923 save percentage is fifth-best in the league.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho's 51 points are important for Carolina. He has put up 21 goals and 30 assists in 45 games.

Andrei Svechnikov has amassed 47 points this season, with 22 goals and 25 assists.

Carolina's Anthony DeAngelo is among the top offensive players on the team with 39 total points (nine goals and 30 assists).

Frederik Andersen has a .927 save percentage (third-best in the league). He has 917 saves, and has allowed 72 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Hurricanes Injuries: Vincent Trocheck: Day To Day (Upper body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Regional restrictions apply.