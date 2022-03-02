Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Friday's NHL action will see the Carolina Hurricanes (37-11-5) square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins (33-14-8), starting at 7:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes rank first with 79 points and the Penguins are fifth with 74 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PNC Arena

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Pittsburgh

Carolina and Pittsburgh Stats

On average, the Hurricanes post 3.5 goals in a game (sixth in NHL), and the Penguins allow 2.6 (fourth).

The Penguins are 11th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Hurricanes are first in goals allowed (2.4).

Carolina is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +58 (+1.1 per game).

Pittsburgh is +33 overall in terms of goals this season, eighth in the league.

On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 40 goals (on 25.5% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 19 (killing off 85.8% of penalties, third in league).

The Penguins have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 89.4% of penalties).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel has scored 25 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 28 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Pittsburgh offense with 53 total points (1.1 per game). He averages 3.5 shots per game, shooting 14.5%.

Sidney Crosby has helped lead the offense for Pittsburgh this season with 16 goals and 34 assists.

Kris Letang's six goals and 42 assists add up to 48 points this season.

Tristan Jarry has a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league). He has 1140 saves, and has conceded 98 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho has been a top contributor on Carolina this season, with 56 points in 50 games.

Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 50 points (22 goals, 28 assists) to the team.

Teuvo Teravainen's 44 points this season have come via 15 goals and 29 assists.

Frederik Andersen has a 2.0 goals against average, and 1003 saves. His .930 save percentage is third-best in the league.

Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Out (Upper-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)

