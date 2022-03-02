Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports

Friday's NHL action will see the Carolina Hurricanes (37-11-5) square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins (33-14-8), starting at 7:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes rank first with 79 points and the Penguins are fifth with 74 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. Pittsburgh

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Pittsburgh

Hurricanes vs Penguins Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Carolina and Pittsburgh Stats

  • On average, the Hurricanes post 3.5 goals in a game (sixth in NHL), and the Penguins allow 2.6 (fourth).
  • The Penguins are 11th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Hurricanes are first in goals allowed (2.4).
  • Carolina is second in the NHL in goal differential, at +58 (+1.1 per game).
  • Pittsburgh is +33 overall in terms of goals this season, eighth in the league.
  • On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 40 goals (on 25.5% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 19 (killing off 85.8% of penalties, third in league).
  • The Penguins have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 89.4% of penalties).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel has scored 25 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 28 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Pittsburgh offense with 53 total points (1.1 per game). He averages 3.5 shots per game, shooting 14.5%.
  • Sidney Crosby has helped lead the offense for Pittsburgh this season with 16 goals and 34 assists.
  • Kris Letang's six goals and 42 assists add up to 48 points this season.
  • Tristan Jarry has a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league). He has 1140 saves, and has conceded 98 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho has been a top contributor on Carolina this season, with 56 points in 50 games.
  • Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 50 points (22 goals, 28 assists) to the team.
  • Teuvo Teravainen's 44 points this season have come via 15 goals and 29 assists.
  • Frederik Andersen has a 2.0 goals against average, and 1003 saves. His .930 save percentage is third-best in the league.

Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Out (Upper-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

How to Watch Nantes vs. Monaco

By Christine Brown
4 minutes ago
Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington vs Colorado

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Argentine Cup Soccer

How to Watch Banfield vs. Dock Sud

By Rafael Urbina
4 minutes ago
soccer fans
Coppa Italia

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Juventus FC

By Christine Brown
4 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) skates to the bench in the third period against the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy