Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) celebrates his goal with center Sebastian Aho (20) and right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 6, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) celebrates his goal with center Sebastian Aho (20) and right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's NHL slate will see the Pittsburgh Penguins (35-15-9) square off against the Carolina Hurricanes (40-12-5), starting at 1:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins are sixth in the Eastern Conference (79 points), while the Hurricanes are first in the Eastern Conference (85 points).

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Carolina

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Carolina

Penguins vs Hurricanes Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penguins

-1.5

6

Pittsburgh and Carolina Stats

  • The Penguins are 10th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first on defense (2.4 against).
  • The Hurricanes are eighth in the league in scoring (3.4 goals per game), and the Penguins are fourth on defense (2.6 against).
  • In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +38 on the season (seventh in league).
  • Carolina is second in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +58.
  • The Penguins have scored 39 power-play goals (13th in league in power-play percentage), and the Hurricanes have conceded 23 goals on power-plays (first in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Penguins have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.2% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 25.3% of opportunities).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (59 total points), having collected 28 goals and 31 assists.
  • Sidney Crosby has 19 goals and 38 assists to total 57 points (1.2 per game).
  • Kris Letang's season total of 50 points has come from six goals and 44 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has conceded 105 goals (2.3 goals against average) and racked up 1225 saves with a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho has scored 25 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 34 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Carolina offense with 59 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 2.9 shots per game, shooting 15.4%.
  • Andrei Svechnikov has racked up 51 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 23 goals and 28 assists.
  • Carolina's Teuvo Teravainen is among the leading scorers on the team with 46 total points (16 goals and 30 assists).
  • Frederik Andersen has 1032 saves while giving up 80 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .928 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Out (Upper-body), Seth Jarvis: Day To Day (Hip), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) celebrates his goal with center Sebastian Aho (20) and right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17869428
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Nets

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) shoots during the 3-Point Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) and center Mitchell Robinson (23) and guard-forward RJ Barrett (9) walk toward the bench during a timeout during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17868496
2022 Players Championship

How to Watch 2022 Players Championship Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
college soccer
Futbol Guatemalteco Liga Nacional

How to Watch Deportivo Iztapa vs Deportivo Guastatoya

By Justin Carter2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic (35) shoots the ball as VCU Rams forward Vince Williams Jr. (10) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Richmond vs. Davidson in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter2 minutes ago
Texas A&amp;M guard Hassan Diarra (5),Texas A&amp;M guard Quenton Jackson (3) and Texas A&amp;M forward Ethan Henderson (10) defend a drive by Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) at Coleman Coliseum Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Alabama Vs Texas A M Sec Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy