Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Sunday's NHL slate will see the Pittsburgh Penguins (35-15-9) square off against the Carolina Hurricanes (40-12-5), starting at 1:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins are sixth in the Eastern Conference (79 points), while the Hurricanes are first in the Eastern Conference (85 points).

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Carolina

Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and Carolina Stats

The Penguins are 10th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first on defense (2.4 against).

The Hurricanes are eighth in the league in scoring (3.4 goals per game), and the Penguins are fourth on defense (2.6 against).

In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +38 on the season (seventh in league).

Carolina is second in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +58.

The Penguins have scored 39 power-play goals (13th in league in power-play percentage), and the Hurricanes have conceded 23 goals on power-plays (first in penalty-kill percentage).

The Penguins have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.2% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 25.3% of opportunities).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (59 total points), having collected 28 goals and 31 assists.

Sidney Crosby has 19 goals and 38 assists to total 57 points (1.2 per game).

Kris Letang's season total of 50 points has come from six goals and 44 assists.

Tristan Jarry has conceded 105 goals (2.3 goals against average) and racked up 1225 saves with a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho has scored 25 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 34 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Carolina offense with 59 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 2.9 shots per game, shooting 15.4%.

Andrei Svechnikov has racked up 51 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 23 goals and 28 assists.

Carolina's Teuvo Teravainen is among the leading scorers on the team with 46 total points (16 goals and 30 assists).

Frederik Andersen has 1032 saves while giving up 80 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .928 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Out (Upper-body), Seth Jarvis: Day To Day (Hip), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)

