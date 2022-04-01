Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with the bench after his goal in the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with the bench after his goal in the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (47-14-6) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-18-10) during Saturday's NHL action, starting at 3:00 PM ET at Ball Arena. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference (100 points), and the Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference (90 points).

How to Watch Colorado vs. Pittsburgh

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Pittsburgh

Avalanche vs Penguins Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Avalanche

-

Colorado and Pittsburgh Stats

  • The Avalanche are scoring 3.8 goals per game (second in league), and the Penguins are conceding 2.6 (third).
  • The Penguins score 3.3 goals per game (224 in 68 games), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (184 in 67).
  • In terms of goal differential, Colorado is +68 on the season (second in league).
  • Pittsburgh is fifth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +48.
  • On the power play, the Avalanche have scored 59 goals (on 25.5% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 24 (killing off 85.8% of penalties, second in league).
  • The Penguins have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 22.2% of opportunities), and the Avalanche have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.4% of penalties).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby has scored 25 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 45 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Pittsburgh offense with 70 total points (1.2 per game). He takes 2.9 shots per game, shooting 15.1%.
  • Jake Guentzel is a top offensive contributor for Pittsburgh with 65 total points this season. He has scored 31 goals and added 34 assists in 63 games.
  • Kris Letang has netted seven goals on the season, chipping in 51 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league), with 1416 total saves, conceding 121 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Knee)

Colorado Impact Players

  • One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has scored 81 points in 65 games (26 goals and 55 assists).
  • Mikko Rantanen has 79 points (1.2 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 46 assists.
  • Cale Makar's season total of 74 points has come from 24 goals and 50 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has conceded 105 goals (2.4 goals against average) and racked up 1283 saves with a .924 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with the bench after his goal in the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck against Seattle Kraken center Karson Kuhlman (25) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) and left wing Chris Kreider (right) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. The Rangers won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates with the puck away from Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Soccer

Necaxa vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy