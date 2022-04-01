Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with the bench after his goal in the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (47-14-6) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-18-10) during Saturday's NHL action, starting at 3:00 PM ET at Ball Arena. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference (100 points), and the Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference (90 points).

How to Watch Colorado vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Pittsburgh

Favorite Moneyline Total Avalanche -

Colorado and Pittsburgh Stats

The Avalanche are scoring 3.8 goals per game (second in league), and the Penguins are conceding 2.6 (third).

The Penguins score 3.3 goals per game (224 in 68 games), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (184 in 67).

In terms of goal differential, Colorado is +68 on the season (second in league).

Pittsburgh is fifth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +48.

On the power play, the Avalanche have scored 59 goals (on 25.5% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 24 (killing off 85.8% of penalties, second in league).

The Penguins have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 22.2% of opportunities), and the Avalanche have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.4% of penalties).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby has scored 25 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 45 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Pittsburgh offense with 70 total points (1.2 per game). He takes 2.9 shots per game, shooting 15.1%.

Jake Guentzel is a top offensive contributor for Pittsburgh with 65 total points this season. He has scored 31 goals and added 34 assists in 63 games.

Kris Letang has netted seven goals on the season, chipping in 51 assists.

Tristan Jarry has a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league), with 1416 total saves, conceding 121 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Knee)

Colorado Impact Players

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has scored 81 points in 65 games (26 goals and 55 assists).

Mikko Rantanen has 79 points (1.2 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 46 assists.

Cale Makar's season total of 74 points has come from 24 goals and 50 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has conceded 105 goals (2.4 goals against average) and racked up 1283 saves with a .924 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.