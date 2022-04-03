How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins (41-19-10) hosting the Colorado Avalanche (49-14-6) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 92 points and the Avalanche are first in the Western Conference with 104 points.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Colorado

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Colorado

Pittsburgh and Colorado Stats

The Penguins are 10th in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Avalanche are sixth on defense (2.7 against).

The Avalanche are scoring 3.8 goals per game (third in league), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (fourth).

Pittsburgh is fifth in the NHL in goal differential, at +48 (+0.7 per game).

Colorado's goal differential is +71 on the season (second in the NHL).

The Avalanche have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities).

The Avalanche have scored 60 power-play goals (on 25.5% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 25 (killing off 85.5% of penalties, second in league).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (72 total points), having amassed 26 goals and 46 assists.

Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 68 points (32 goals, 36 assists) to the team.

Kris Letang's 60 points this season have come via seven goals and 53 assists.

Tristan Jarry has conceded 124 goals (2.3 goals against average) and racked up 1451 saves with a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Brock McGinn: Out (Upper Body), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Knee)

Colorado Impact Players

Nazem Kadri is one of the top offensive options for Colorado with 83 points (1.3 per game), with 26 goals and 57 assists in 65 games (playing 19:12 per game).

Mikko Rantanen has helped lead the attack for Colorado this season with 35 goals and 47 assists.

Cale Makar has 75 points so far, including 24 goals and 51 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has 1321 saves while giving up 107 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .925 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Nazem Kadri: Out (Upper-body), Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out (Lower Body)

