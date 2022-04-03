Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins (41-19-10) hosting the Colorado Avalanche (49-14-6) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 92 points and the Avalanche are first in the Western Conference with 104 points.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Colorado

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Colorado

Penguins vs Avalanche Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Penguins

-

Pittsburgh and Colorado Stats

  • The Penguins are 10th in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Avalanche are sixth on defense (2.7 against).
  • The Avalanche are scoring 3.8 goals per game (third in league), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (fourth).
  • Pittsburgh is fifth in the NHL in goal differential, at +48 (+0.7 per game).
  • Colorado's goal differential is +71 on the season (second in the NHL).
  • The Avalanche have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities).
  • The Avalanche have scored 60 power-play goals (on 25.5% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 25 (killing off 85.5% of penalties, second in league).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (72 total points), having amassed 26 goals and 46 assists.
  • Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 68 points (32 goals, 36 assists) to the team.
  • Kris Letang's 60 points this season have come via seven goals and 53 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has conceded 124 goals (2.3 goals against average) and racked up 1451 saves with a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Brock McGinn: Out (Upper Body), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Knee)

Colorado Impact Players

  • Nazem Kadri is one of the top offensive options for Colorado with 83 points (1.3 per game), with 26 goals and 57 assists in 65 games (playing 19:12 per game).
  • Mikko Rantanen has helped lead the attack for Colorado this season with 35 goals and 47 assists.
  • Cale Makar has 75 points so far, including 24 goals and 51 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has 1321 saves while giving up 107 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .925 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Nazem Kadri: Out (Upper-body), Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Colorado Avalanche at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

El Paso Locomotive
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch San Diego Loyal SC vs El Paso Locomotive FC

By Justin Carter4 minutes ago
USATSI_17940916
College Softball

How to Watch Utah at Stanford in College Softball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Golf Course
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch LPGA Tour Chevron Championship, Final Round

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
USATSI_15843361 (1)
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Dallas Jackals at LA Giltinis in Major League Rugby

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
Raja Casablanca
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Raja Casablanca vs ES Setif

By Justin Carter14 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) fouls Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) congratulates San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots a layup over Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy