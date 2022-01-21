How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Friday includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins (24-10-5) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-18-1), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference (53 points), while the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference (37 points).

How to Watch Columbus vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: Nationwide Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Columbus

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6.5

Pittsburgh and Columbus Stats

Columbus Impact Players

Oliver Bjorkstrand has collected 12 goals and 15 assists in 35 games for Columbus, good for 27 points.

Boone Jenner is one of the impact players on offense for Columbus with 26 total points (0.7 per game), with 15 goals and 11 assists in 37 games.

Jakub Voracek has scored one goal on the season, chipping in 24 assists.

Joonas Korpisalo has an .882 save percentage (47th in the league), with 381 total saves, giving up 51 goals (4.0 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Adam Boqvist: Out (COVID-19), Cole Sillinger: Out (COVID-19), Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Vladislav Gavrikov: Out (COVID-19), Daniil Tarasov: Out (Lower Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has 39 points (21 goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 19:09 per game.

Kris Letang is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 34 points (three goals, 31 assists) to the team.

Evan Rodrigues has 15 goals and 15 assists for Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry has allowed 66 goals (2.14 goals against average) and racked up 833 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Undisclosed), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)

