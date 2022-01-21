How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Friday includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins (24-10-5) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-18-1), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference (53 points), while the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference (37 points).
How to Watch Columbus vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Columbus
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
6.5
Pittsburgh and Columbus Stats
Columbus Impact Players
- Oliver Bjorkstrand has collected 12 goals and 15 assists in 35 games for Columbus, good for 27 points.
- Boone Jenner is one of the impact players on offense for Columbus with 26 total points (0.7 per game), with 15 goals and 11 assists in 37 games.
- Jakub Voracek has scored one goal on the season, chipping in 24 assists.
- Joonas Korpisalo has an .882 save percentage (47th in the league), with 381 total saves, giving up 51 goals (4.0 goals against average).
Blue Jackets Injuries: Adam Boqvist: Out (COVID-19), Cole Sillinger: Out (COVID-19), Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Vladislav Gavrikov: Out (COVID-19), Daniil Tarasov: Out (Lower Body)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has 39 points (21 goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 19:09 per game.
- Kris Letang is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 34 points (three goals, 31 assists) to the team.
- Evan Rodrigues has 15 goals and 15 assists for Pittsburgh.
- Tristan Jarry has allowed 66 goals (2.14 goals against average) and racked up 833 saves.
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Undisclosed), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)
How To Watch
January
21
2022
Pittsburgh Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
