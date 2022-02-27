Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck against pressure from New Jersey Devils center Jesper Boqvist (70) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins (32-14-8) visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets (27-24-1) at Nationwide Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET. The Penguins are fifth and the Blue Jackets ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: Nationwide Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Columbus

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6.5

Pittsburgh and Columbus Stats

The Penguins are 11th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Blue Jackets are 31st in goals conceded (3.6).

The Blue Jackets are 10th in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Penguins are fourth on defense (2.6 against).

Pittsburgh is eighth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +32.

Columbus is 22nd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -19.

The Blue Jackets have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.2% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities).

The Penguins have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.7% of penalties), and the Blue Jackets have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 16.9% of opportunities).

Columbus Impact Players

Boone Jenner has totaled 22 goals and 19 assists in 52 games for Columbus, good for 41 points.

Jakub Voracek has scored 37 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has two goals and 35 assists.

Patrik Laine is a key contributor on offense for Columbus with 19 goals and 17 assists.

Joonas Korpisalo has 486 saves while giving up 62 goals (3.8 goals against average) with an .887 save percentage (49th in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Eric Robinson: Out (Lower body), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Jake Bean: Out (Lower body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger), Joonas Korpisalo: Out (Lower Body), Zach Werenski: Day To Day (Lower-body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel has been a major player for Pittsburgh this season, with 52 points in 48 games.

Sidney Crosby is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through 42 games, with 15 goals and 34 assists.

Kris Letang has 47 total points for Pittsburgh, with six goals and 41 assists.

Tristan Jarry has a 2.3 goals against average, and 1140 saves. His .921 save percentage is eighth-best in the league.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

