Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck against pressure from New Jersey Devils center Jesper Boqvist (70) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins (32-14-8) visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets (27-24-1) at Nationwide Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET. The Penguins are fifth and the Blue Jackets ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: Nationwide Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Columbus

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penguins

-1.5

6.5

Pittsburgh and Columbus Stats

  • The Penguins are 11th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Blue Jackets are 31st in goals conceded (3.6).
  • The Blue Jackets are 10th in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Penguins are fourth on defense (2.6 against).
  • Pittsburgh is eighth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +32.
  • Columbus is 22nd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -19.
  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.2% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities).
  • The Penguins have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.7% of penalties), and the Blue Jackets have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 16.9% of opportunities).

Columbus Impact Players

  • Boone Jenner has totaled 22 goals and 19 assists in 52 games for Columbus, good for 41 points.
  • Jakub Voracek has scored 37 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has two goals and 35 assists.
  • Patrik Laine is a key contributor on offense for Columbus with 19 goals and 17 assists.
  • Joonas Korpisalo has 486 saves while giving up 62 goals (3.8 goals against average) with an .887 save percentage (49th in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Eric Robinson: Out (Lower body), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Jake Bean: Out (Lower body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger), Joonas Korpisalo: Out (Lower Body), Zach Werenski: Day To Day (Lower-body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel has been a major player for Pittsburgh this season, with 52 points in 48 games.
  • Sidney Crosby is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through 42 games, with 15 goals and 34 assists.
  • Kris Letang has 47 total points for Pittsburgh, with six goals and 41 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has a 2.3 goals against average, and 1140 saves. His .921 save percentage is eighth-best in the league.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
