How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates a goal against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (38-16-9) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (32-28-3) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 22, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank fourth and the Blue Jackets ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Columbus

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Columbus

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penguins

-1.5

6.5

Pittsburgh and Columbus Stats

  • The Penguins are scoring 3.2 goals per game (13th in NHL), and the Blue Jackets are conceding 3.7 (30th).
  • The Blue Jackets are 11th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Penguins are fourth in goals allowed (2.6).
  • Pittsburgh is sixth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +40.
  • Columbus' goal differential is -26 on the season (21st in the NHL).
  • The Penguins have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 20.2% of opportunities), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties).
  • The Blue Jackets have scored 30 power-play goals (on 18.3% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 21 (killing off 86.5% of penalties, second in league).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Sidney Crosby, who has scored 61 points in 51 games (22 goals and 39 assists).
  • Jake Guentzel has 61 points (1.1 per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 32 assists.
  • Kris Letang has 52 total points for Pittsburgh, with six goals and 46 assists.
  • In 49 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 110 goals (2.28 goals against average) and has recorded 1309 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Zachary Aston-Reese: Day To Day (Illness), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Columbus Impact Players

  • Patrik Laine's 48 points are important for Columbus. He has 25 goals and 23 assists in 44 games.
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the attack for Columbus this season with 22 goals and 26 assists.
  • Columbus' Jakub Voracek is among the top offensive players on the team with 45 total points (four goals and 41 assists).
  • Joonas Korpisalo has given up 73 goals (4.1 goals against average) and collected 524 saves with an .878 save percentage (51st in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger), Elvis Merzlikins: Day To Day (Back)

How To Watch

March
22
2022

Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
