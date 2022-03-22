How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates a goal against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (38-16-9) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (32-28-3) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 22, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank fourth and the Blue Jackets ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Columbus

Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Columbus

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6.5

Pittsburgh and Columbus Stats

The Penguins are scoring 3.2 goals per game (13th in NHL), and the Blue Jackets are conceding 3.7 (30th).

The Blue Jackets are 11th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Penguins are fourth in goals allowed (2.6).

Pittsburgh is sixth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +40.

Columbus' goal differential is -26 on the season (21st in the NHL).

The Penguins have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 20.2% of opportunities), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties).

The Blue Jackets have scored 30 power-play goals (on 18.3% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 21 (killing off 86.5% of penalties, second in league).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Sidney Crosby, who has scored 61 points in 51 games (22 goals and 39 assists).

Jake Guentzel has 61 points (1.1 per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 32 assists.

Kris Letang has 52 total points for Pittsburgh, with six goals and 46 assists.

In 49 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 110 goals (2.28 goals against average) and has recorded 1309 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Zachary Aston-Reese: Day To Day (Illness), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Columbus Impact Players

Patrik Laine's 48 points are important for Columbus. He has 25 goals and 23 assists in 44 games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the attack for Columbus this season with 22 goals and 26 assists.

Columbus' Jakub Voracek is among the top offensive players on the team with 45 total points (four goals and 41 assists).

Joonas Korpisalo has given up 73 goals (4.1 goals against average) and collected 524 saves with an .878 save percentage (51st in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger), Elvis Merzlikins: Day To Day (Back)

