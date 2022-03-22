How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Penguins (38-16-9) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (32-28-3) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 22, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank fourth and the Blue Jackets ninth in the Eastern Conference.
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Columbus
Pittsburgh and Columbus Stats
- The Penguins are scoring 3.2 goals per game (13th in NHL), and the Blue Jackets are conceding 3.7 (30th).
- The Blue Jackets are 11th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Penguins are fourth in goals allowed (2.6).
- Pittsburgh is sixth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +40.
- Columbus' goal differential is -26 on the season (21st in the NHL).
- The Penguins have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 20.2% of opportunities), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties).
- The Blue Jackets have scored 30 power-play goals (on 18.3% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 21 (killing off 86.5% of penalties, second in league).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Sidney Crosby, who has scored 61 points in 51 games (22 goals and 39 assists).
- Jake Guentzel has 61 points (1.1 per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 32 assists.
- Kris Letang has 52 total points for Pittsburgh, with six goals and 46 assists.
- In 49 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 110 goals (2.28 goals against average) and has recorded 1309 saves.
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Zachary Aston-Reese: Day To Day (Illness), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)
Columbus Impact Players
- Patrik Laine's 48 points are important for Columbus. He has 25 goals and 23 assists in 44 games.
- Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the attack for Columbus this season with 22 goals and 26 assists.
- Columbus' Jakub Voracek is among the top offensive players on the team with 45 total points (four goals and 41 assists).
- Joonas Korpisalo has given up 73 goals (4.1 goals against average) and collected 524 saves with an .878 save percentage (51st in the league).
Blue Jackets Injuries: Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger), Elvis Merzlikins: Day To Day (Back)
