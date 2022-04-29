Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Friday NHL slate includes the Pittsburgh Penguins (45-25-11) hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (37-37-7) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are seventh (with 101 points) and the Blue Jackets 10th (81 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Columbus

  • Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Head-to-head results for Pittsburgh vs. Columbus

DateHomeAwayResult

3/22/2022

Penguins

Blue Jackets

5-1 PIT

2/27/2022

Blue Jackets

Penguins

3-2 PIT

1/21/2022

Blue Jackets

Penguins

5-2 PIT

Pittsburgh and Columbus Stats

  • The Penguins are 11th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Blue Jackets are 28th in goals conceded (3.6).
  • The Blue Jackets score 3.2 goals per game (13th in NHL), and the Penguins concede 2.7 (fifth).
  • Pittsburgh is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +45.
  • Columbus has a -37 goal differential on the season, 21st in the league.
  • The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (19th in league in power-play percentage), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 50 goals on power-plays (20th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Blue Jackets have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 18.1% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (killing off 85% of penalties).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby has been a major player for Pittsburgh this season, with 84 points in 68 games.
  • Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 83 points (40 goals, 43 assists) to the team.
  • Kris Letang has nine goals and 58 assists for Pittsburgh.
  • Tristan Jarry has allowed 138 goals (2.42 goals against average) and racked up 1573 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Columbus Impact Players

  • Jakub Voracek has collected six goals and 54 assists in 78 games for Columbus, good for 60 points.
  • Patrik Laine is one of the impact players on offense for Columbus with 56 total points (1.0 per game), with 26 goals and 30 assists in 56 games.
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand has posted 27 goals on the season, chipping in 29 assists.
  • Elvis Merzlikins has a .906 save percentage (31st in the league), with 1702 total saves, conceding 176 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Zach Werenski: Out (Nose), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Patrik Laine: Day To Day (Upper-body), Adam Boqvist: Day To Day (Lower Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger), Nick Blankenburg: Out (Upper-body)

