Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Friday NHL slate includes the Pittsburgh Penguins (45-25-11) hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (37-37-7) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are seventh (with 101 points) and the Blue Jackets 10th (81 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Columbus
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Head-to-head results for Pittsburgh vs. Columbus
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
3/22/2022
Penguins
Blue Jackets
5-1 PIT
2/27/2022
Blue Jackets
Penguins
3-2 PIT
1/21/2022
Blue Jackets
Penguins
5-2 PIT
Pittsburgh and Columbus Stats
- The Penguins are 11th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Blue Jackets are 28th in goals conceded (3.6).
- The Blue Jackets score 3.2 goals per game (13th in NHL), and the Penguins concede 2.7 (fifth).
- Pittsburgh is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +45.
- Columbus has a -37 goal differential on the season, 21st in the league.
- The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (19th in league in power-play percentage), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 50 goals on power-plays (20th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Blue Jackets have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 18.1% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (killing off 85% of penalties).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby has been a major player for Pittsburgh this season, with 84 points in 68 games.
- Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 83 points (40 goals, 43 assists) to the team.
- Kris Letang has nine goals and 58 assists for Pittsburgh.
- Tristan Jarry has allowed 138 goals (2.42 goals against average) and racked up 1573 saves.
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)
Columbus Impact Players
- Jakub Voracek has collected six goals and 54 assists in 78 games for Columbus, good for 60 points.
- Patrik Laine is one of the impact players on offense for Columbus with 56 total points (1.0 per game), with 26 goals and 30 assists in 56 games.
- Oliver Bjorkstrand has posted 27 goals on the season, chipping in 29 assists.
- Elvis Merzlikins has a .906 save percentage (31st in the league), with 1702 total saves, conceding 176 goals (3.2 goals against average).
Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Zach Werenski: Out (Nose), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Patrik Laine: Day To Day (Upper-body), Adam Boqvist: Day To Day (Lower Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger), Nick Blankenburg: Out (Upper-body)
