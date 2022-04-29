Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Friday NHL slate includes the Pittsburgh Penguins (45-25-11) hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (37-37-7) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are seventh (with 101 points) and the Blue Jackets 10th (81 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Columbus

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Head-to-head results for Pittsburgh vs. Columbus

Date Home Away Result 3/22/2022 Penguins Blue Jackets 5-1 PIT 2/27/2022 Blue Jackets Penguins 3-2 PIT 1/21/2022 Blue Jackets Penguins 5-2 PIT

Pittsburgh and Columbus Stats

The Penguins are 11th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Blue Jackets are 28th in goals conceded (3.6).

The Blue Jackets score 3.2 goals per game (13th in NHL), and the Penguins concede 2.7 (fifth).

Pittsburgh is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +45.

Columbus has a -37 goal differential on the season, 21st in the league.

The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (19th in league in power-play percentage), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 50 goals on power-plays (20th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Blue Jackets have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 18.1% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (killing off 85% of penalties).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby has been a major player for Pittsburgh this season, with 84 points in 68 games.

Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 83 points (40 goals, 43 assists) to the team.

Kris Letang has nine goals and 58 assists for Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry has allowed 138 goals (2.42 goals against average) and racked up 1573 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Columbus Impact Players

Jakub Voracek has collected six goals and 54 assists in 78 games for Columbus, good for 60 points.

Patrik Laine is one of the impact players on offense for Columbus with 56 total points (1.0 per game), with 26 goals and 30 assists in 56 games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has posted 27 goals on the season, chipping in 29 assists.

Elvis Merzlikins has a .906 save percentage (31st in the league), with 1702 total saves, conceding 176 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Zach Werenski: Out (Nose), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Patrik Laine: Day To Day (Upper-body), Adam Boqvist: Day To Day (Lower Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger), Nick Blankenburg: Out (Upper-body)

