Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his goal with right wing Bryan Rust (17) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Saturday includes a showdown between the Dallas Stars (15-12-2) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-8-5), starting at 2:00 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars are 13th in the Western Conference (32 points), and the Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference (43 points).

How to Watch Dallas vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: NHL Network
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Pittsburgh

Dallas and Pittsburgh Stats

  • The Stars are scoring 2.8 goals per game (20th in league), and the Penguins are conceding 2.5 (fourth).
  • The Penguins are scoring 3.2 goals per game (11th in league), and the Stars concede 2.9 (15th).
  • Dallas is 19th in the league in goal differential, at -3 (-0.1 per game).
  • Pittsburgh is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +23 (+0.7 per game).
  • On the power play, the Stars have scored 23 goals (on 26.7% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 8 (killing off 89.9% of penalties, first in league).
  • The Stars have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (19th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 16 power-play goals (23rd in power-play percentage).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel's 16 goals and 15 assists in 27 games for Pittsburgh add up to 31 total points on the season.
  • Evan Rodrigues is one of the top contributors for Pittsburgh with 28 total points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and 14 assists in 33 games.
  • Kris Letang's one goal and 23 assists add up to 24 points this season.
  • Tristan Jarry has a .934 save percentage (third-best in the league). He has 660 saves (25.4 per game), and has conceded 47 goals (1.8 per game).
  • Casey DeSmith has an .888 save percentage, has recorded 207 saves (25.9 per game), and has conceded 26 goals (3.3 per game).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Drew O'Connor: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Evgeni Malkin: Out (Knee)

Dallas Impact Players

  • One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, who has scored 27 points in 30 games (12 goals and 15 assists).
  • Jason Robertson has 25 points (1.0 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 15 assists.
  • Roope Hintz has 12 goals and 10 assists for Dallas.
  • Braden Holtby has allowed 34 goals (2.1 per game) and recorded 403 saves (25.2 per game).
  • Jake Oettinger has registered a .922 save percentage (10th-best in the league), allowing 20 goals (2.0 per game) with 237 saves (23.7 per game).

Stars Injuries: Tanner Kero: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

