Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

The NHL slate on Saturday includes a showdown between the Dallas Stars (15-12-2) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-8-5), starting at 2:00 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars are 13th in the Western Conference (32 points), and the Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference (43 points).

How to Watch Dallas vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: American Airlines Center

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Pittsburgh

Dallas and Pittsburgh Stats

The Stars are scoring 2.8 goals per game (20th in league), and the Penguins are conceding 2.5 (fourth).

The Penguins are scoring 3.2 goals per game (11th in league), and the Stars concede 2.9 (15th).

Dallas is 19th in the league in goal differential, at -3 (-0.1 per game).

Pittsburgh is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +23 (+0.7 per game).

On the power play, the Stars have scored 23 goals (on 26.7% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 8 (killing off 89.9% of penalties, first in league).

The Stars have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (19th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 16 power-play goals (23rd in power-play percentage).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel's 16 goals and 15 assists in 27 games for Pittsburgh add up to 31 total points on the season.

Evan Rodrigues is one of the top contributors for Pittsburgh with 28 total points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and 14 assists in 33 games.

Kris Letang's one goal and 23 assists add up to 24 points this season.

Tristan Jarry has a .934 save percentage (third-best in the league). He has 660 saves (25.4 per game), and has conceded 47 goals (1.8 per game).

Casey DeSmith has an .888 save percentage, has recorded 207 saves (25.9 per game), and has conceded 26 goals (3.3 per game).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Drew O'Connor: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Evgeni Malkin: Out (Knee)

Dallas Impact Players

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, who has scored 27 points in 30 games (12 goals and 15 assists).

Jason Robertson has 25 points (1.0 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 15 assists.

Roope Hintz has 12 goals and 10 assists for Dallas.

Braden Holtby has allowed 34 goals (2.1 per game) and recorded 403 saves (25.2 per game).

Jake Oettinger has registered a .922 save percentage (10th-best in the league), allowing 20 goals (2.0 per game) with 237 saves (23.7 per game).

Stars Injuries: Tanner Kero: Out (Upper Body)

