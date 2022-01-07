Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Saturday includes a showdown between the Dallas Stars (15-12-2) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-8-5), starting at 2:00 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars are 13th in the Western Conference (32 points), and the Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference (43 points).
How to Watch Dallas vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Dallas and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Stars are scoring 2.8 goals per game (20th in league), and the Penguins are conceding 2.5 (fourth).
- The Penguins are scoring 3.2 goals per game (11th in league), and the Stars concede 2.9 (15th).
- Dallas is 19th in the league in goal differential, at -3 (-0.1 per game).
- Pittsburgh is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +23 (+0.7 per game).
- On the power play, the Stars have scored 23 goals (on 26.7% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 8 (killing off 89.9% of penalties, first in league).
- The Stars have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (19th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 16 power-play goals (23rd in power-play percentage).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel's 16 goals and 15 assists in 27 games for Pittsburgh add up to 31 total points on the season.
- Evan Rodrigues is one of the top contributors for Pittsburgh with 28 total points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and 14 assists in 33 games.
- Kris Letang's one goal and 23 assists add up to 24 points this season.
- Tristan Jarry has a .934 save percentage (third-best in the league). He has 660 saves (25.4 per game), and has conceded 47 goals (1.8 per game).
- Casey DeSmith has an .888 save percentage, has recorded 207 saves (25.9 per game), and has conceded 26 goals (3.3 per game).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Drew O'Connor: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Evgeni Malkin: Out (Knee)
Dallas Impact Players
- One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, who has scored 27 points in 30 games (12 goals and 15 assists).
- Jason Robertson has 25 points (1.0 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 15 assists.
- Roope Hintz has 12 goals and 10 assists for Dallas.
- Braden Holtby has allowed 34 goals (2.1 per game) and recorded 403 saves (25.2 per game).
- Jake Oettinger has registered a .922 save percentage (10th-best in the league), allowing 20 goals (2.0 per game) with 237 saves (23.7 per game).
Stars Injuries: Tanner Kero: Out (Upper Body)
