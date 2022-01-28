Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The Friday NHL schedule includes the Pittsburgh Penguins (27-10-6) hosting the Detroit Red Wings (18-19-6) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank fourth while the Red Wings are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

  • Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

Penguins vs Red Wings Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penguins

-1.5

6

Pittsburgh and Detroit Stats

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel is Pittsburgh's top contributor with 40 points. He has 21 goals and 19 assists this season.
  • Kris Letang is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 38 points (five goals, 33 assists) to the team.
  • Sidney Crosby's 34 points this season have come via 11 goals and 23 assists.
  • In 35 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 73 goals (2.11 goals against average) and has racked up 915 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)

Detroit Impact Players

  • Dylan Larkin's 20 goals and 18 assists in 38 games for Detroit add up to 38 total points on the season.
  • Tyler Bertuzzi is a leading scorer for Detroit with 38 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 18 assists in 35 games.
  • Lucas Raymond has 34 points so far, including 11 goals and 23 assists.
  • Thomas Greiss has played 16 games this season, conceding 46 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 390 saves and an .894 save percentage (44th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Riley Barber: Out (Undisclosed), Thomas Greiss: Out (COVID-19), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
