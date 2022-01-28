Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The Friday NHL schedule includes the Pittsburgh Penguins (27-10-6) hosting the Detroit Red Wings (18-19-6) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank fourth while the Red Wings are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and Detroit Stats

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel is Pittsburgh's top contributor with 40 points. He has 21 goals and 19 assists this season.

Kris Letang is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 38 points (five goals, 33 assists) to the team.

Sidney Crosby's 34 points this season have come via 11 goals and 23 assists.

In 35 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 73 goals (2.11 goals against average) and has racked up 915 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin's 20 goals and 18 assists in 38 games for Detroit add up to 38 total points on the season.

Tyler Bertuzzi is a leading scorer for Detroit with 38 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 18 assists in 35 games.

Lucas Raymond has 34 points so far, including 11 goals and 23 assists.

Thomas Greiss has played 16 games this season, conceding 46 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 390 saves and an .894 save percentage (44th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Riley Barber: Out (Undisclosed), Thomas Greiss: Out (COVID-19), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

