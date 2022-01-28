Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Friday NHL schedule includes the Pittsburgh Penguins (27-10-6) hosting the Detroit Red Wings (18-19-6) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank fourth while the Red Wings are ninth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Detroit
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Detroit
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
6
Pittsburgh and Detroit Stats
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel is Pittsburgh's top contributor with 40 points. He has 21 goals and 19 assists this season.
- Kris Letang is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 38 points (five goals, 33 assists) to the team.
- Sidney Crosby's 34 points this season have come via 11 goals and 23 assists.
- In 35 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 73 goals (2.11 goals against average) and has racked up 915 saves.
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)
Detroit Impact Players
- Dylan Larkin's 20 goals and 18 assists in 38 games for Detroit add up to 38 total points on the season.
- Tyler Bertuzzi is a leading scorer for Detroit with 38 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 18 assists in 35 games.
- Lucas Raymond has 34 points so far, including 11 goals and 23 assists.
- Thomas Greiss has played 16 games this season, conceding 46 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 390 saves and an .894 save percentage (44th in the league).
Red Wings Injuries: Riley Barber: Out (Undisclosed), Thomas Greiss: Out (COVID-19), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
28
2022
Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)