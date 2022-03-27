Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Penguins (39-17-10) square off against the Detroit Red Wings (26-31-8) as a part of Sunday's NHL action, starting at 5:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins are third and the Red Wings 11th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Detroit
- Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Detroit
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
6.5
Pittsburgh and Detroit Stats
- The Penguins put up 3.2 goals per game (211 in 66 games), and the Red Wings concede 3.7 (240 in 65).
- The Red Wings are scoring 2.8 goals per game (21st in NHL), and the Penguins are conceding 2.6 (fourth).
- In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +40 on the season (fifth in NHL).
- Detroit is 28th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -56.
- The Red Wings have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.7% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 21.2% of opportunities).
- The Penguins have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.5% of penalties), and the Red Wings have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 17.3% of opportunities).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Sidney Crosby, who has scored 66 points in 54 games (23 goals and 43 assists).
- Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 64 points (31 goals, 33 assists) to the team.
- Kris Letang's season total of 53 points has come from seven goals and 46 assists.
- In 51 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 116 goals (2.32 goals against average) and has racked up 1360 saves.
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Casey DeSmith: Day To Day (Ankle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Evgeni Malkin: Day To Day (Illness)
Detroit Impact Players
- Dylan Larkin is an offensive leader for Detroit with 61 points (1.0 per game), with 27 goals and 34 assists in 60 games (playing 19:35 per game).
- Tyler Bertuzzi is a top offensive contributor for Detroit with 53 total points this season. He has scored 25 goals and added 28 assists in 54 games.
- Lucas Raymond's 20 goals and 28 assists add up to 48 points this season.
- Alex Nedeljkovic has given up 138 goals (3.2 goals against average) and collected 1308 saves with a .905 save percentage (34th in the league).
Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Thomas Greiss: Day To Day (Upper Body), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Marc Staal: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Filip Zadina: Day To Day (Illness), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.