Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel (2) and left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman Kris Letang (58) celebrate after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (39-17-10) square off against the Detroit Red Wings (26-31-8) as a part of Sunday's NHL action, starting at 5:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins are third and the Red Wings 11th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Sunday, March 27, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6.5

Pittsburgh and Detroit Stats

The Penguins put up 3.2 goals per game (211 in 66 games), and the Red Wings concede 3.7 (240 in 65).

The Red Wings are scoring 2.8 goals per game (21st in NHL), and the Penguins are conceding 2.6 (fourth).

In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +40 on the season (fifth in NHL).

Detroit is 28th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -56.

The Red Wings have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.7% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 21.2% of opportunities).

The Penguins have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.5% of penalties), and the Red Wings have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 17.3% of opportunities).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Sidney Crosby, who has scored 66 points in 54 games (23 goals and 43 assists).

Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 64 points (31 goals, 33 assists) to the team.

Kris Letang's season total of 53 points has come from seven goals and 46 assists.

In 51 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 116 goals (2.32 goals against average) and has racked up 1360 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Casey DeSmith: Day To Day (Ankle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Evgeni Malkin: Day To Day (Illness)

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin is an offensive leader for Detroit with 61 points (1.0 per game), with 27 goals and 34 assists in 60 games (playing 19:35 per game).

Tyler Bertuzzi is a top offensive contributor for Detroit with 53 total points this season. He has scored 25 goals and added 28 assists in 54 games.

Lucas Raymond's 20 goals and 28 assists add up to 48 points this season.

Alex Nedeljkovic has given up 138 goals (3.2 goals against average) and collected 1308 saves with a .905 save percentage (34th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Thomas Greiss: Day To Day (Upper Body), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Marc Staal: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Filip Zadina: Day To Day (Illness), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body)

