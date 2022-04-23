Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) and Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) battle for a loose puck as left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) looks on during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (44-23-11) take the ice against the Detroit Red Wings (30-38-10) during Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 12:30 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Penguins rank seventh and the Red Wings 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: NHL Network
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pittsburgh and Detroit Stats

  • The Penguins put up 3.3 goals per game (255 in 78 games), and the Red Wings concede 3.8 (297 in 78).
  • The Red Wings score 2.8 goals per game (217 in 78 games), and the Penguins give up 2.7 (208 in 78).
  • Pittsburgh has a +47 goal differential on the season, eighth in the league.
  • Detroit's goal differential is -80 on the season (29th in the league).
  • The Penguins have scored 49 power-play goals (successful on 20.6% of opportunities), and the Red Wings have conceded 56 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.4% of penalties).
  • The Penguins have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (second in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Red Wings have scored 36 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).

Detroit Impact Players

  • Dylan Larkin is an offensive leader for Detroit with 69 points (1.0 per game), with 31 goals and 38 assists in 71 games (playing 19:39 per game).
  • Tyler Bertuzzi is one of the impact players on offense for Detroit with 57 total points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 29 assists in 65 games.
  • Lucas Raymond is a top contributor on offense for Detroit with 23 goals and 33 assists.
  • Alex Nedeljkovic has allowed 173 goals (3.4 goals against average) and collected 1555 saves with a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Larkin: Out For Season (Core), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Alex Nedeljkovic: Out (Illness)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors (81 total points), having put up 29 goals and 52 assists.
  • Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through 72 games, with 40 goals and 41 assists.
  • Kris Letang's season total of 64 points has come from eight goals and 56 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .919 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Penguins Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/14/2022

Islanders

W 6-3

Home

-156

4/16/2022

Bruins

L 2-1

Away

+109

4/21/2022

Bruins

W 4-0

Home

-120

4/23/2022

Red Wings

-

Away

-304

4/24/2022

Flyers

-

Away

-

4/26/2022

Oilers

-

Home

-

4/29/2022

Blue Jackets

-

Home

-

Red Wings Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/17/2022

Panthers

L 6-1

Home

+282

4/19/2022

Lightning

W 4-3

Away

+374

4/21/2022

Panthers

L 5-2

Away

+447

4/23/2022

Penguins

-

Home

+239

4/24/2022

Devils

-

Away

-

4/26/2022

Maple Leafs

-

Away

-

4/29/2022

Devils

-

Away

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
