How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Penguins (44-23-11) take the ice against the Detroit Red Wings (30-38-10) during Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 12:30 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Penguins rank seventh and the Red Wings 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Detroit vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Pittsburgh and Detroit Stats
- The Penguins put up 3.3 goals per game (255 in 78 games), and the Red Wings concede 3.8 (297 in 78).
- The Red Wings score 2.8 goals per game (217 in 78 games), and the Penguins give up 2.7 (208 in 78).
- Pittsburgh has a +47 goal differential on the season, eighth in the league.
- Detroit's goal differential is -80 on the season (29th in the league).
- The Penguins have scored 49 power-play goals (successful on 20.6% of opportunities), and the Red Wings have conceded 56 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.4% of penalties).
- The Penguins have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (second in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Red Wings have scored 36 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).
Detroit Impact Players
- Dylan Larkin is an offensive leader for Detroit with 69 points (1.0 per game), with 31 goals and 38 assists in 71 games (playing 19:39 per game).
- Tyler Bertuzzi is one of the impact players on offense for Detroit with 57 total points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 29 assists in 65 games.
- Lucas Raymond is a top contributor on offense for Detroit with 23 goals and 33 assists.
- Alex Nedeljkovic has allowed 173 goals (3.4 goals against average) and collected 1555 saves with a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).
Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Larkin: Out For Season (Core), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Alex Nedeljkovic: Out (Illness)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors (81 total points), having put up 29 goals and 52 assists.
- Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through 72 games, with 40 goals and 41 assists.
- Kris Letang's season total of 64 points has come from eight goals and 56 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .919 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).
Penguins Injuries: Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)
Penguins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/14/2022
Islanders
W 6-3
Home
-156
4/16/2022
Bruins
L 2-1
Away
+109
4/21/2022
Bruins
W 4-0
Home
-120
4/23/2022
Red Wings
-
Away
-304
4/24/2022
Flyers
-
Away
-
4/26/2022
Oilers
-
Home
-
4/29/2022
Blue Jackets
-
Home
-
Red Wings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/17/2022
Panthers
L 6-1
Home
+282
4/19/2022
Lightning
W 4-3
Away
+374
4/21/2022
Panthers
L 5-2
Away
+447
4/23/2022
Penguins
-
Home
+239
4/24/2022
Devils
-
Away
-
4/26/2022
Maple Leafs
-
Away
-
4/29/2022
Devils
-
Away
-
