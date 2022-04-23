Apr 21, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) and Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) battle for a loose puck as left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) looks on during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (44-23-11) take the ice against the Detroit Red Wings (30-38-10) during Saturday's NHL slate, starting at 12:30 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Penguins rank seventh and the Red Wings 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pittsburgh and Detroit Stats

The Penguins put up 3.3 goals per game (255 in 78 games), and the Red Wings concede 3.8 (297 in 78).

The Red Wings score 2.8 goals per game (217 in 78 games), and the Penguins give up 2.7 (208 in 78).

Pittsburgh has a +47 goal differential on the season, eighth in the league.

Detroit's goal differential is -80 on the season (29th in the league).

The Penguins have scored 49 power-play goals (successful on 20.6% of opportunities), and the Red Wings have conceded 56 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.4% of penalties).

The Penguins have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (second in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Red Wings have scored 36 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin is an offensive leader for Detroit with 69 points (1.0 per game), with 31 goals and 38 assists in 71 games (playing 19:39 per game).

Tyler Bertuzzi is one of the impact players on offense for Detroit with 57 total points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 29 assists in 65 games.

Lucas Raymond is a top contributor on offense for Detroit with 23 goals and 33 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic has allowed 173 goals (3.4 goals against average) and collected 1555 saves with a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Dylan Larkin: Out For Season (Core), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Alex Nedeljkovic: Out (Illness)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors (81 total points), having put up 29 goals and 52 assists.

Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through 72 games, with 40 goals and 41 assists.

Kris Letang's season total of 64 points has come from eight goals and 56 assists.

Tristan Jarry has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .919 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Penguins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/14/2022 Islanders W 6-3 Home -156 4/16/2022 Bruins L 2-1 Away +109 4/21/2022 Bruins W 4-0 Home -120 4/23/2022 Red Wings - Away -304 4/24/2022 Flyers - Away - 4/26/2022 Oilers - Home - 4/29/2022 Blue Jackets - Home -

Red Wings Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/17/2022 Panthers L 6-1 Home +282 4/19/2022 Lightning W 4-3 Away +374 4/21/2022 Panthers L 5-2 Away +447 4/23/2022 Penguins - Home +239 4/24/2022 Devils - Away - 4/26/2022 Maple Leafs - Away - 4/29/2022 Devils - Away -

Regional restrictions apply.