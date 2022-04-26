How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 22, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Tuesday features a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins (45-24-11) and the Edmonton Oilers (46-27-6), starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference and the Oilers rank fifth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Edmonton

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Head-to-head results for Pittsburgh vs. Edmonton

Date Home Away Result 12/1/2021 Oilers Penguins 5-2 EDM

Pittsburgh and Edmonton Stats

The Penguins put up 3.3 goals per game (263 in 80 games), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (244 in 79).

On average, the Oilers post 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in league), and the Penguins concede 2.7 (fourth).

Pittsburgh is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +49 (+0.6 per game).

Edmonton is +29 overall in terms of goals this season, 12th in the NHL.

The Oilers have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.2% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (successful on 20.7% of opportunities).

The Oilers have scored 57 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.7% of penalties).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby has been a major player for Pittsburgh this season, with 84 points in 67 games.

Jake Guentzel has 40 goals and 43 assists to total 83 points (1.1 per game).

Kris Letang has nine goals and 58 assists for Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry has allowed 138 goals (2.42 goals against average) and recorded 1573 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid has collected 43 goals and 75 assists in 78 games for Edmonton, good for 118 points.

Leon Draisaitl has helped lead the offense for Edmonton this season with 55 goals and 53 assists.

Zach Hyman has 51 points so far, including 25 goals and 26 assists.

Mikko Koskinen has a .901 save percentage (37th in the league), with 1182 total saves, conceding 130 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Oilers Injuries: Jesse Puljujarvi: Day To Day (Illness), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Darnell Nurse: Out (Lower Body)

