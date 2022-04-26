How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Tuesday features a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins (45-24-11) and the Edmonton Oilers (46-27-6), starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference and the Oilers rank fifth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Edmonton
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for Pittsburgh vs. Edmonton
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
12/1/2021
Oilers
Penguins
5-2 EDM
Pittsburgh and Edmonton Stats
- The Penguins put up 3.3 goals per game (263 in 80 games), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (244 in 79).
- On average, the Oilers post 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in league), and the Penguins concede 2.7 (fourth).
- Pittsburgh is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +49 (+0.6 per game).
- Edmonton is +29 overall in terms of goals this season, 12th in the NHL.
- The Oilers have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.2% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (successful on 20.7% of opportunities).
- The Oilers have scored 57 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.7% of penalties).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby has been a major player for Pittsburgh this season, with 84 points in 67 games.
- Jake Guentzel has 40 goals and 43 assists to total 83 points (1.1 per game).
- Kris Letang has nine goals and 58 assists for Pittsburgh.
- Tristan Jarry has allowed 138 goals (2.42 goals against average) and recorded 1573 saves.
Penguins Injuries: Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid has collected 43 goals and 75 assists in 78 games for Edmonton, good for 118 points.
- Leon Draisaitl has helped lead the offense for Edmonton this season with 55 goals and 53 assists.
- Zach Hyman has 51 points so far, including 25 goals and 26 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen has a .901 save percentage (37th in the league), with 1182 total saves, conceding 130 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Oilers Injuries: Jesse Puljujarvi: Day To Day (Illness), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Darnell Nurse: Out (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
26
2022
Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)