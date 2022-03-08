Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Florida Panthers (37-13-5) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-14-9) during Tuesday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Panthers are second in the Eastern Conference (79 points), and the Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference (77 points).

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Florida

Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Betting Information for Florida vs. Pittsburgh

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -1.5 6.5

Florida and Pittsburgh Stats

The Panthers score 4.1 goals per game (225 in 55 games), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (147 in 57).

The Penguins are 11th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Panthers are 15th in goals conceded (2.9).

Florida has a +65 goal differential on the season, first in the league.

Pittsburgh is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +36 (+0.6 per game).

The Panthers have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 21.7% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.5% of penalties).

The Penguins have scored 38 power-play goals (on 22% of opportunities, 12th in NHL), and short-handed the Panthers have conceded 35 (killing off 79.5% of penalties, 17th in league).

Florida Impact Players

Jonathan Huberdeau is one of Florida's leading contributors (76 total points), having amassed 18 goals and 58 assists.

Sam Reinhart has 18 goals and 34 assists to total 52 points (1.0 per game).

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 52 total points for Florida, with 25 goals and 27 assists.

Spencer Knight has a 3.2 goals against average, and 467 saves. His .898 save percentage ranks 43rd in the league.

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Lomberg: Out (Undisclosed)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel drives the offense for Pittsburgh with 57 points (1.1 per game), with 27 goals and 30 assists in 51 games (playing 19:46 per game).

Sidney Crosby is a leading scorer for Pittsburgh with 54 total points this season. He has scored 18 goals and added 36 assists in 45 games.

Pittsburgh's Kris Letang is among the top offensive players on the team with 49 total points (six goals and 43 assists).

Tristan Jarry has a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league). He has 1160 saves, and has given up 99 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

