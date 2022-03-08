Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 7, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) skates around Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) with the puck during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Panthers (37-13-5) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-14-9) during Tuesday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Panthers are second in the Eastern Conference (79 points), and the Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference (77 points).

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Florida

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Florida vs. Pittsburgh

Panthers vs Penguins Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Panthers

-1.5

6.5

Florida and Pittsburgh Stats

  • The Panthers score 4.1 goals per game (225 in 55 games), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (147 in 57).
  • The Penguins are 11th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Panthers are 15th in goals conceded (2.9).
  • Florida has a +65 goal differential on the season, first in the league.
  • Pittsburgh is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +36 (+0.6 per game).
  • The Panthers have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 21.7% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.5% of penalties).
  • The Penguins have scored 38 power-play goals (on 22% of opportunities, 12th in NHL), and short-handed the Panthers have conceded 35 (killing off 79.5% of penalties, 17th in league).

Florida Impact Players

  • Jonathan Huberdeau is one of Florida's leading contributors (76 total points), having amassed 18 goals and 58 assists.
  • Sam Reinhart has 18 goals and 34 assists to total 52 points (1.0 per game).
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 52 total points for Florida, with 25 goals and 27 assists.
  • Spencer Knight has a 3.2 goals against average, and 467 saves. His .898 save percentage ranks 43rd in the league.

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Lomberg: Out (Undisclosed)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel drives the offense for Pittsburgh with 57 points (1.1 per game), with 27 goals and 30 assists in 51 games (playing 19:46 per game).
  • Sidney Crosby is a leading scorer for Pittsburgh with 54 total points this season. He has scored 18 goals and added 36 assists in 45 games.
  • Pittsburgh's Kris Letang is among the top offensive players on the team with 49 total points (six goals and 43 assists).
  • Tristan Jarry has a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league). He has 1160 saves, and has given up 99 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
