Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Panthers (37-13-5) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-14-9) during Tuesday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Panthers are second in the Eastern Conference (79 points), and the Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference (77 points).
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Florida vs. Pittsburgh
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Panthers
-1.5
6.5
Florida and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Panthers score 4.1 goals per game (225 in 55 games), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (147 in 57).
- The Penguins are 11th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Panthers are 15th in goals conceded (2.9).
- Florida has a +65 goal differential on the season, first in the league.
- Pittsburgh is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +36 (+0.6 per game).
- The Panthers have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 21.7% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.5% of penalties).
- The Penguins have scored 38 power-play goals (on 22% of opportunities, 12th in NHL), and short-handed the Panthers have conceded 35 (killing off 79.5% of penalties, 17th in league).
Florida Impact Players
- Jonathan Huberdeau is one of Florida's leading contributors (76 total points), having amassed 18 goals and 58 assists.
- Sam Reinhart has 18 goals and 34 assists to total 52 points (1.0 per game).
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 52 total points for Florida, with 25 goals and 27 assists.
- Spencer Knight has a 3.2 goals against average, and 467 saves. His .898 save percentage ranks 43rd in the league.
Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Lomberg: Out (Undisclosed)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel drives the offense for Pittsburgh with 57 points (1.1 per game), with 27 goals and 30 assists in 51 games (playing 19:46 per game).
- Sidney Crosby is a leading scorer for Pittsburgh with 54 total points this season. He has scored 18 goals and added 36 assists in 45 games.
- Pittsburgh's Kris Letang is among the top offensive players on the team with 49 total points (six goals and 43 assists).
- Tristan Jarry has a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league). He has 1160 saves, and has given up 99 goals (2.3 goals against average).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)
