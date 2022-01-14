Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Jan 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) his empty net goal scored against the New York Rangers. during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (21-9-5) visit the Los Angeles Kings (18-13-5) as a part of Thursday's NHL action, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Penguins rank seventh in the Eastern Conference with 47 points and the Kings are seventh in the Western Conference with 41 points.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: Staples Center

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 5.5

Pittsburgh and Los Angeles Stats

The Penguins are scoring 3.3 goals per game (seventh in NHL), and the Kings concede 2.6 (sixth).

The Kings are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Penguins are second defensively (2.5 against).

In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +29 on the season (fourth in league).

Los Angeles is 16th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +5.

The Kings have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.2% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 18.0% of opportunities).

The Kings have scored 19 power-play goals (25th in league in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 8 while short-handed (first in penalty-kill percentage).

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar is one of the top offensive options for Los Angeles with 30 points (0.8 per game), with nine goals and 21 assists in 36 games (playing 21:19 per game).

Adrian Kempe is a top offensive contributor for Los Angeles with 22 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added six assists in 36 games.

Viktor Arvidsson has 20 points so far, including eight goals and 12 assists.

Jonathan Quick has given up 52 goals (2.4 goals against average) and collected 605 saves with a .921 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Cal Petersen has 328 saves (25.2 per game) and a .904 save percentage, giving up 35 goals (2.7 per game).

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Carl Grundstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Martin Frk: Out (Health Protocols), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel is Pittsburgh's leading contributor with 35 points. He has 18 goals and 17 assists this season.

Evan Rodrigues has 30 points (0.9 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 15 assists.

Kris Letang's season total of 29 points has come from one goal and 28 assists.

In 28 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 53 goals (1.9 per game) and has racked up 732 saves (26.1 per game).

Casey DeSmith has an .888 save percentage. He has 207 saves (25.9 per game), and has given up 26 goals (3.3 per game).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Drew O'Connor: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Zachary Aston-Reese: Out (Health Protocols), Danton Heinen: Out (Health Protocols), Bryan Rust: Out (COVID-19)

