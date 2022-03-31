How to Watch Penguins at Wild

On Thursday in NHL action, the Penguins will hit the road to face off against the Wild in Minnesota.

The 2021-22 NHL season is quickly winding down and the Stanley Cup playoffs will be here before we know it. With that in mind, there will be quite a few great matchups to watch on Thursday evening. One of those great games will feature the Penguins hitting the road to face off against the Wild in Minnesota.

How to Watch the Pittsburgh Penguins at Minnesota Wild Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Prior to tonight's game, the Penguins are 40-18-10 and are without a doubt a serious contender this season. Pittsburgh has been dominant all season long and has shown no signs of slowing down. In their last matchup, the Penguins ended up losing to the Rangers by a final score of 3-2.

On the other side of this matchup, the Wild are in a very similar position to the one that Pittsburgh is in. Minnesota holds a 41-20-4 record and is actually higher in the standings than the Penguins. Last time out, the Wild ended up defeating the Flyers by a final score of 4-1.

This is going to be a massive showdown between two extremely good teams. Both squads could end up making a run at a championship this season. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big-time victory.

