Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Thursday's NHL schedule will see the Minnesota Wild (40-20-4) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-17-10), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild rank third in the Western Conference and the Penguins are third in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Thursday, March 31, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh
Minnesota and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Wild score 3.6 goals per game (fourth in league), and the Penguins are conceding 2.6 (third).
- The Penguins are ninth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Wild are 19th in goals conceded (3.1).
- Minnesota has a +34 goal differential on the season, eighth in the league.
- Pittsburgh is fifth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +49.
- The Wild have scored 39 power-play goals (19th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 23 goals on power-plays (second in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Penguins have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.2% of penalties).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby has totaled 24 goals and 45 assists in 56 games for Pittsburgh, good for 69 points.
- Jake Guentzel has racked up 65 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 31 goals and 34 assists.
- Kris Letang's seven goals and 49 assists add up to 56 points this season.
- Tristan Jarry has allowed 118 goals (2.3 goals against average) and compiled 1393 saves with a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota's leading contributors (81 total points), having put up 36 goals and 45 assists.
- Mats Zuccarello has 67 points (1.2 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 48 assists.
- Kevin Fiala has 22 goals and 37 assists for Minnesota.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 131 goals (2.93 goals against average) and recorded 1292 saves.
Wild Injuries: None
