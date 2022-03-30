Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates his game-winning goal against the Colorado Avalanche with right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday's NHL schedule will see the Minnesota Wild (40-20-4) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-17-10), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild rank third in the Western Conference and the Penguins are third in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 31, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: Xcel Energy Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

Wild vs Penguins Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Wild

-

Minnesota and Pittsburgh Stats

  • The Wild score 3.6 goals per game (fourth in league), and the Penguins are conceding 2.6 (third).
  • The Penguins are ninth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Wild are 19th in goals conceded (3.1).
  • Minnesota has a +34 goal differential on the season, eighth in the league.
  • Pittsburgh is fifth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +49.
  • The Wild have scored 39 power-play goals (19th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 23 goals on power-plays (second in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Penguins have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.2% of penalties).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby has totaled 24 goals and 45 assists in 56 games for Pittsburgh, good for 69 points.
  • Jake Guentzel has racked up 65 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 31 goals and 34 assists.
  • Kris Letang's seven goals and 49 assists add up to 56 points this season.
  • Tristan Jarry has allowed 118 goals (2.3 goals against average) and compiled 1393 saves with a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Minnesota Impact Players

  • Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota's leading contributors (81 total points), having put up 36 goals and 45 assists.
  • Mats Zuccarello has 67 points (1.2 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 48 assists.
  • Kevin Fiala has 22 goals and 37 assists for Minnesota.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 131 goals (2.93 goals against average) and recorded 1292 saves.

Wild Injuries: None

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Minnesota Wild

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
