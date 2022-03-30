Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates his game-winning goal against the Colorado Avalanche with right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday's NHL schedule will see the Minnesota Wild (40-20-4) take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-17-10), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild rank third in the Western Conference and the Penguins are third in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Thursday, March 31, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Minnesota and Pittsburgh Stats

The Wild score 3.6 goals per game (fourth in league), and the Penguins are conceding 2.6 (third).

The Penguins are ninth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Wild are 19th in goals conceded (3.1).

Minnesota has a +34 goal differential on the season, eighth in the league.

Pittsburgh is fifth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +49.

The Wild have scored 39 power-play goals (19th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 23 goals on power-plays (second in penalty-kill percentage).

The Penguins have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.2% of penalties).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby has totaled 24 goals and 45 assists in 56 games for Pittsburgh, good for 69 points.

Jake Guentzel has racked up 65 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 31 goals and 34 assists.

Kris Letang's seven goals and 49 assists add up to 56 points this season.

Tristan Jarry has allowed 118 goals (2.3 goals against average) and compiled 1393 saves with a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota's leading contributors (81 total points), having put up 36 goals and 45 assists.

Mats Zuccarello has 67 points (1.2 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 48 assists.

Kevin Fiala has 22 goals and 37 assists for Minnesota.

Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 131 goals (2.93 goals against average) and recorded 1292 saves.

Wild Injuries: None

