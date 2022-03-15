How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Tuesday features a matchup in Nashville, Tennessee between the Nashville Predators (34-21-4) and Pittsburgh Penguins (36-15-9) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Predators rank sixth in the Western Conference (72 points), while the Penguins are fourth in the Eastern Conference (81 points).
How to Watch Nashville vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Betting Information for Nashville vs. Pittsburgh
Nashville and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Predators score 3.2 goals per game (188 in 59 games), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (155 in 60).
- On average, the Penguins score 3.2 goals in a game (ninth in NHL), and the Predators give up 2.8 (eighth).
- Nashville is 10th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +24.
- Pittsburgh has a +40 goal differential on the season, sixth in the NHL.
- The Predators have scored 44 power-play goals (sixth in league in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 21 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Penguins have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 21.4% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel has totaled 28 goals and 31 assists in 54 games for Pittsburgh, good for 59 points.
- Sidney Crosby has racked up 58 points this season, with 20 goals and 38 assists.
- Kris Letang has 51 points so far, including six goals and 45 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league), with 1266 total saves, giving up 107 goals (2.3 goals against average).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi is one of Nashville's top contributors (66 total points), having registered 17 goals and 49 assists.
- Matt Duchene has racked up 59 points (1.1 per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 28 assists.
- Filip Forsberg has 31 goals and 23 assists for Nashville.
- Juuse Saros has conceded 118 goals (2.4 goals against average) and racked up 1413 saves with a .923 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).
Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Lower Body)
How To Watch
