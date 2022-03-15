Mar 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates up ice with the puck alongside center Sidney Crosby (87) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Tuesday features a matchup in Nashville, Tennessee between the Nashville Predators (34-21-4) and Pittsburgh Penguins (36-15-9) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Predators rank sixth in the Western Conference (72 points), while the Penguins are fourth in the Eastern Conference (81 points).

How to Watch Nashville vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Betting Information for Nashville vs. Pittsburgh

Favorite Spread Total Predators -1.5 6

Nashville and Pittsburgh Stats

The Predators score 3.2 goals per game (188 in 59 games), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (155 in 60).

On average, the Penguins score 3.2 goals in a game (ninth in NHL), and the Predators give up 2.8 (eighth).

Nashville is 10th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +24.

Pittsburgh has a +40 goal differential on the season, sixth in the NHL.

The Predators have scored 44 power-play goals (sixth in league in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 21 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).

The Penguins have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 21.4% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel has totaled 28 goals and 31 assists in 54 games for Pittsburgh, good for 59 points.

Sidney Crosby has racked up 58 points this season, with 20 goals and 38 assists.

Kris Letang has 51 points so far, including six goals and 45 assists.

Tristan Jarry has a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league), with 1266 total saves, giving up 107 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi is one of Nashville's top contributors (66 total points), having registered 17 goals and 49 assists.

Matt Duchene has racked up 59 points (1.1 per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 28 assists.

Filip Forsberg has 31 goals and 23 assists for Nashville.

Juuse Saros has conceded 118 goals (2.4 goals against average) and racked up 1413 saves with a .923 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Lower Body)

