Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates up ice with the puck alongside center Sidney Crosby (87) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates up ice with the puck alongside center Sidney Crosby (87) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Tuesday features a matchup in Nashville, Tennessee between the Nashville Predators (34-21-4) and Pittsburgh Penguins (36-15-9) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Predators rank sixth in the Western Conference (72 points), while the Penguins are fourth in the Eastern Conference (81 points).

How to Watch Nashville vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: Bridgestone Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nashville vs. Pittsburgh

Predators vs Penguins Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Predators

-1.5

6

Nashville and Pittsburgh Stats

  • The Predators score 3.2 goals per game (188 in 59 games), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (155 in 60).
  • On average, the Penguins score 3.2 goals in a game (ninth in NHL), and the Predators give up 2.8 (eighth).
  • Nashville is 10th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +24.
  • Pittsburgh has a +40 goal differential on the season, sixth in the NHL.
  • The Predators have scored 44 power-play goals (sixth in league in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 21 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Penguins have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 21.4% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel has totaled 28 goals and 31 assists in 54 games for Pittsburgh, good for 59 points.
  • Sidney Crosby has racked up 58 points this season, with 20 goals and 38 assists.
  • Kris Letang has 51 points so far, including six goals and 45 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league), with 1266 total saves, giving up 107 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Nashville Impact Players

  • Roman Josi is one of Nashville's top contributors (66 total points), having registered 17 goals and 49 assists.
  • Matt Duchene has racked up 59 points (1.1 per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 28 assists.
  • Filip Forsberg has 31 goals and 23 assists for Nashville.
  • Juuse Saros has conceded 118 goals (2.4 goals against average) and racked up 1413 saves with a .923 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) celebrates with New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86), New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (18) and New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) after scoring a goal against Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils vs. Canucks

By Evan Massey46 seconds ago
Mar 11, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) and defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) celebrate Horvat s second goal of the game against the Washington Capitals in the third period at Rogers Arena. Capitals won 4-3 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 seconds ago
Mar 12, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates with the puck while being defended by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 seconds ago
Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) shoots free throws after a flagrant foul in the second half of the NCAA Big East Conference championship tournament first round game between the No. 8 Xavier Musketeers and the No. 9 Butler Bulldogs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Butler Bulldogs advanced with an 89-82 overtime win over the Xavier Musketeers. Butler Bulldogs Vs Xavier Musketeers Big East Tournament
College Basketball

Cleveland State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 seconds ago
Dec 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Jordan Turner (5) drives the basket past Alcorn State Braves center Lenell Henry (0) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Alcorn State vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 seconds ago
Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 seconds ago
Dec 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Jordan Turner (5) drives the basket past Alcorn State Braves center Lenell Henry (0) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 seconds ago
Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) shoots free throws after a flagrant foul in the second half of the NCAA Big East Conference championship tournament first round game between the No. 8 Xavier Musketeers and the No. 9 Butler Bulldogs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Butler Bulldogs advanced with an 89-82 overtime win over the Xavier Musketeers. Butler Bulldogs Vs Xavier Musketeers Big East Tournament
College Basketball

Xavier vs. Cleveland State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 seconds ago
Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy