Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

    NHL action on Sunday features the Pittsburgh Penguins (16-8-5) visiting the New Jersey Devils (10-14-5) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank seventh while the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
    • Arena: Prudential Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey

    Penguins vs Devils Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Penguins

    -1.5

    6

    Pittsburgh and New Jersey Stats

    • The Penguins are 13th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Devils are 24th on defense (3.4 against).
    • The Devils are 21st in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Penguins are third defensively (2.4 against).
    • Pittsburgh is eighth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +17.
    • New Jersey has a -19 goal differential on the season, 25th in the NHL.
    • The Penguins have scored 13 power-play goals (28th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 18 goals on power-plays (14th in penalty-kill percentage).
    • The Penguins have conceded 5 goals while short-handed (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 10 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

    New Jersey Impact Players

    • Jesper Bratt has collected eight goals and 16 assists in 28 games for New Jersey, good for 24 points.
    • Andreas Johnsson is a key piece of the offense for New Jersey with 19 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 10 assists in 29 games.
    • Dougie Hamilton has posted six goals on the season, chipping in 10 assists.
    • Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 45 goals (2.8 per game) and amassed 412 saves (25.8 per game) with a .902 save percentage (36th in the league).
    • Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, making 238 total saves (23.8 per game) and allowing 26 goals (2.6 per game).

    Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)

    Pittsburgh Impact Players

    • One of Pittsburgh's most productive offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 18:59 per game.
    • Evan Rodrigues has racked up 23 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists.
    • Kris Letang has one goal and 19 assists for Pittsburgh.
    • In 23 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 45 goals (2.0 per game) and has recorded 630 saves (27.4 per game).
    • Casey DeSmith has a .905 save percentage. He has 172 saves (28.7 per game), and has given up 18 goals (3.0 per game).

    Penguins Injuries: Bryan Rust: Out (Lower Body), Jake Guentzel: Out (Upper-body), Brian Boyle: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Evgeni Malkin: Out (Knee)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 30, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; San Jose Sharks center Noah Gregor (73) skates the puck past New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates with Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong (10) after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Los Angeles Kings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Alex Iafallo (19) skates with the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks at Timberwolves

    1 minute ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Suns

    1 minute ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and guard Isaiah Joe (7) and Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) battle for ball control during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) fight for a rebound in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Alaskan Bush People
    entertainment

    How to Watch Alaskan Bush People: North Pole to North Star

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy