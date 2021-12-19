Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday features the Pittsburgh Penguins (16-8-5) visiting the New Jersey Devils (10-14-5) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank seventh while the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: Prudential Center

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and New Jersey Stats

The Penguins are 13th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Devils are 24th on defense (3.4 against).

The Devils are 21st in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Penguins are third defensively (2.4 against).

Pittsburgh is eighth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +17.

New Jersey has a -19 goal differential on the season, 25th in the NHL.

The Penguins have scored 13 power-play goals (28th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 18 goals on power-plays (14th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Penguins have conceded 5 goals while short-handed (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 10 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has collected eight goals and 16 assists in 28 games for New Jersey, good for 24 points.

Andreas Johnsson is a key piece of the offense for New Jersey with 19 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 10 assists in 29 games.

Dougie Hamilton has posted six goals on the season, chipping in 10 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 45 goals (2.8 per game) and amassed 412 saves (25.8 per game) with a .902 save percentage (36th in the league).

Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, making 238 total saves (23.8 per game) and allowing 26 goals (2.6 per game).

Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

One of Pittsburgh's most productive offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 18:59 per game.

Evan Rodrigues has racked up 23 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists.

Kris Letang has one goal and 19 assists for Pittsburgh.

In 23 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 45 goals (2.0 per game) and has recorded 630 saves (27.4 per game).

Casey DeSmith has a .905 save percentage. He has 172 saves (28.7 per game), and has given up 18 goals (3.0 per game).

Penguins Injuries: Bryan Rust: Out (Lower Body), Jake Guentzel: Out (Upper-body), Brian Boyle: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Evgeni Malkin: Out (Knee)

