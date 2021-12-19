Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Sunday features the Pittsburgh Penguins (16-8-5) visiting the New Jersey Devils (10-14-5) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank seventh while the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: Prudential Center
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey
Pittsburgh and New Jersey Stats
- The Penguins are 13th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Devils are 24th on defense (3.4 against).
- The Devils are 21st in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Penguins are third defensively (2.4 against).
- Pittsburgh is eighth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +17.
- New Jersey has a -19 goal differential on the season, 25th in the NHL.
- The Penguins have scored 13 power-play goals (28th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 18 goals on power-plays (14th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Penguins have conceded 5 goals while short-handed (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 10 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt has collected eight goals and 16 assists in 28 games for New Jersey, good for 24 points.
- Andreas Johnsson is a key piece of the offense for New Jersey with 19 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 10 assists in 29 games.
- Dougie Hamilton has posted six goals on the season, chipping in 10 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 45 goals (2.8 per game) and amassed 412 saves (25.8 per game) with a .902 save percentage (36th in the league).
- Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, making 238 total saves (23.8 per game) and allowing 26 goals (2.6 per game).
Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- One of Pittsburgh's most productive offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 18:59 per game.
- Evan Rodrigues has racked up 23 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists.
- Kris Letang has one goal and 19 assists for Pittsburgh.
- In 23 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 45 goals (2.0 per game) and has recorded 630 saves (27.4 per game).
- Casey DeSmith has a .905 save percentage. He has 172 saves (28.7 per game), and has given up 18 goals (3.0 per game).
Penguins Injuries: Bryan Rust: Out (Lower Body), Jake Guentzel: Out (Upper-body), Brian Boyle: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Evgeni Malkin: Out (Knee)
