How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-5) host the New Jersey Devils (10-15-5) as a part of Tuesday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins rank seventh and the Devils 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Pittsburgh and New Jersey Stats
- The Penguins are 13th in the league in scoring (three goals per game), and the Devils are 24th defensively (3.4 against).
- The Devils are 21st in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Penguins are third in goals allowed (2.4).
- Pittsburgh has a +18 goal differential on the season, eighth in the league.
- New Jersey's goal differential is -20 on the season (25th in the NHL).
- The Devils have conceded 18 power-play goals (15th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 13 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).
- The Devils have scored 11 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 6 while short-handed (first in penalty-kill percentage).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel has been a big player for Pittsburgh this season, with 27 points in 24 games.
- Evan Rodrigues has 23 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists.
- Kris Letang has scored one goal and added 19 assists through 26 games for Pittsburgh.
- In 24 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 47 goals (2.0 per game) and has racked up 647 saves (27.0 per game).
Penguins Injuries: Bryan Rust: Out (Lower Body), Jake Guentzel: Out (Upper-body), Brian Boyle: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Evgeni Malkin: Out (Knee)
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt's 24 points are pivotal for New Jersey. He has put up eight goals and 16 assists in 29 games.
- Andreas Johnsson has scored 19 total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has nine goals and 10 assists.
- Dougie Hamilton is a key contributor on offense for New Jersey with six goals and 11 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has a .902 save percentage (36th in the league), with 412 total saves (25.8 per game), conceding 45 goals (2.8 per game).
- Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, making 238 saves (23.8 per game) and conceding 26 goals (2.6 per game).
Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)
Regional restrictions apply.