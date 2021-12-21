Dec 19, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates against New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-5) host the New Jersey Devils (10-15-5) as a part of Tuesday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins rank seventh and the Devils 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey

Pittsburgh and New Jersey Stats

The Penguins are 13th in the league in scoring (three goals per game), and the Devils are 24th defensively (3.4 against).

The Devils are 21st in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Penguins are third in goals allowed (2.4).

Pittsburgh has a +18 goal differential on the season, eighth in the league.

New Jersey's goal differential is -20 on the season (25th in the NHL).

The Devils have conceded 18 power-play goals (15th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 13 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).

The Devils have scored 11 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 6 while short-handed (first in penalty-kill percentage).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel has been a big player for Pittsburgh this season, with 27 points in 24 games.

Evan Rodrigues has 23 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists.

Kris Letang has scored one goal and added 19 assists through 26 games for Pittsburgh.

In 24 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 47 goals (2.0 per game) and has racked up 647 saves (27.0 per game).

Penguins Injuries: Bryan Rust: Out (Lower Body), Jake Guentzel: Out (Upper-body), Brian Boyle: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Evgeni Malkin: Out (Knee)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt's 24 points are pivotal for New Jersey. He has put up eight goals and 16 assists in 29 games.

Andreas Johnsson has scored 19 total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has nine goals and 10 assists.

Dougie Hamilton is a key contributor on offense for New Jersey with six goals and 11 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has a .902 save percentage (36th in the league), with 412 total saves (25.8 per game), conceding 45 goals (2.8 per game).

Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, making 238 saves (23.8 per game) and conceding 26 goals (2.6 per game).

Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)

