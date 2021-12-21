Skip to main content
    How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 19, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates against New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-5) host the New Jersey Devils (10-15-5) as a part of Tuesday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins rank seventh and the Devils 12th in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
    • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
    Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey

    Penguins vs Devils Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    -

    -

    -

    Pittsburgh and New Jersey Stats

    • The Penguins are 13th in the league in scoring (three goals per game), and the Devils are 24th defensively (3.4 against).
    • The Devils are 21st in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Penguins are third in goals allowed (2.4).
    • Pittsburgh has a +18 goal differential on the season, eighth in the league.
    • New Jersey's goal differential is -20 on the season (25th in the NHL).
    • The Devils have conceded 18 power-play goals (15th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 13 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).
    • The Devils have scored 11 power-play goals (30th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 6 while short-handed (first in penalty-kill percentage).

    Pittsburgh Impact Players

    • Jake Guentzel has been a big player for Pittsburgh this season, with 27 points in 24 games.
    • Evan Rodrigues has 23 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists.
    • Kris Letang has scored one goal and added 19 assists through 26 games for Pittsburgh.
    • In 24 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 47 goals (2.0 per game) and has racked up 647 saves (27.0 per game).

    Penguins Injuries: Bryan Rust: Out (Lower Body), Jake Guentzel: Out (Upper-body), Brian Boyle: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Evgeni Malkin: Out (Knee)

    New Jersey Impact Players

    • Jesper Bratt's 24 points are pivotal for New Jersey. He has put up eight goals and 16 assists in 29 games.
    • Andreas Johnsson has scored 19 total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has nine goals and 10 assists.
    • Dougie Hamilton is a key contributor on offense for New Jersey with six goals and 11 assists.
    • Mackenzie Blackwood has a .902 save percentage (36th in the league), with 412 total saves (25.8 per game), conceding 45 goals (2.8 per game).
    • Jonathan Bernier has a .902 save percentage, making 238 saves (23.8 per game) and conceding 26 goals (2.6 per game).

    Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Illness), P.K. Subban: Out (COVID-19), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
