Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pittsburgh Penguins (31-13-8) and the New Jersey Devils (17-28-5) meet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on February 24, 2022 at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are fourth and the Devils 15th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6.5

Pittsburgh and New Jersey Stats

The Penguins are ninth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Devils are 27th defensively (3.6 against).

The Devils are 17th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Penguins are fourth in goals conceded (2.6).

Pittsburgh is seventh in the NHL in goal differential, at +36 (+0.7 per game).

New Jersey is -33 overall in terms of goals this season, 25th in the league.

The Devils have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.5% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 21.5% of opportunities).

The Devils have scored 23 power-play goals (successful on 17.2% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.5% of penalties).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (52 total points), having registered 25 goals and 27 assists.

Kris Letang has 47 points (1.0 per game), scoring six goals and adding 41 assists.

Sidney Crosby has scored 15 goals and added 32 assists through 40 games for Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry has a goals against average of 2.3, and a .922 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt's 43 points are important for New Jersey. He has put up 14 goals and 29 assists in 45 games.

Nico Hischier is one of the top contributors for New Jersey with 30 total points (0.7 per game), with 13 goals and 17 assists in 44 games.

New Jersey's Jack Hughes is among the leaders on the team with 30 total points (14 goals and 16 assists).

Mackenzie Blackwood has an .894 save percentage (45th in the league). He has 593 saves, and has conceded 70 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Andreas Johnsson: Day To Day (Lower Body), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Upper-body)

