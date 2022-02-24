Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) defends during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (31-13-8) and the New Jersey Devils (17-28-5) meet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on February 24, 2022 at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are fourth and the Devils 15th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey

Penguins vs Devils Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penguins

-1.5

6.5

Pittsburgh and New Jersey Stats

  • The Penguins are ninth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Devils are 27th defensively (3.6 against).
  • The Devils are 17th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Penguins are fourth in goals conceded (2.6).
  • Pittsburgh is seventh in the NHL in goal differential, at +36 (+0.7 per game).
  • New Jersey is -33 overall in terms of goals this season, 25th in the league.
  • The Devils have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.5% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 21.5% of opportunities).
  • The Devils have scored 23 power-play goals (successful on 17.2% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.5% of penalties).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (52 total points), having registered 25 goals and 27 assists.
  • Kris Letang has 47 points (1.0 per game), scoring six goals and adding 41 assists.
  • Sidney Crosby has scored 15 goals and added 32 assists through 40 games for Pittsburgh.
  • Tristan Jarry has a goals against average of 2.3, and a .922 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt's 43 points are important for New Jersey. He has put up 14 goals and 29 assists in 45 games.
  • Nico Hischier is one of the top contributors for New Jersey with 30 total points (0.7 per game), with 13 goals and 17 assists in 44 games.
  • New Jersey's Jack Hughes is among the leaders on the team with 30 total points (14 goals and 16 assists).
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has an .894 save percentage (45th in the league). He has 593 saves, and has conceded 70 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Andreas Johnsson: Day To Day (Lower Body), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Upper-body)

How To Watch

February
24
2022

New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
