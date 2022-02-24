Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Penguins (31-13-8) and the New Jersey Devils (17-28-5) meet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on February 24, 2022 at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are fourth and the Devils 15th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
6.5
Pittsburgh and New Jersey Stats
- The Penguins are ninth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Devils are 27th defensively (3.6 against).
- The Devils are 17th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Penguins are fourth in goals conceded (2.6).
- Pittsburgh is seventh in the NHL in goal differential, at +36 (+0.7 per game).
- New Jersey is -33 overall in terms of goals this season, 25th in the league.
- The Devils have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.5% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 21.5% of opportunities).
- The Devils have scored 23 power-play goals (successful on 17.2% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.5% of penalties).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (52 total points), having registered 25 goals and 27 assists.
- Kris Letang has 47 points (1.0 per game), scoring six goals and adding 41 assists.
- Sidney Crosby has scored 15 goals and added 32 assists through 40 games for Pittsburgh.
- Tristan Jarry has a goals against average of 2.3, and a .922 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt's 43 points are important for New Jersey. He has put up 14 goals and 29 assists in 45 games.
- Nico Hischier is one of the top contributors for New Jersey with 30 total points (0.7 per game), with 13 goals and 17 assists in 44 games.
- New Jersey's Jack Hughes is among the leaders on the team with 30 total points (14 goals and 16 assists).
- Mackenzie Blackwood has an .894 save percentage (45th in the league). He has 593 saves, and has conceded 70 goals (3.3 goals against average).
Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Andreas Johnsson: Day To Day (Lower Body), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed), Jesper Bratt: Day To Day (Upper-body)
Regional restrictions apply.