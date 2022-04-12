Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Tuesday includes a meeting in Elmont, New York between the Pittsburgh Penguins (42-22-10) and New York Islanders (33-29-9) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Penguins rank seventh with 94 points and the Islanders are ninth with 75 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: UBS Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pittsburgh and New York Stats

  • The Penguins score 3.2 goals per game (12th in NHL), and the Islanders are conceding 2.7 (fourth).
  • The Islanders are 24th in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Penguins are fifth in goals allowed (2.7).
  • In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +41 on the season (seventh in league).
  • New York's goal differential is +5 on the season (16th in the NHL).
  • The Islanders have conceded 27 power-play goals (fourth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 48 power-play goals (15th in power-play percentage).
  • The Islanders have scored 35 power-play goals (on 19.4% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 26 (killing off 86.0% of penalties, second in league).

New York Impact Players

  • Brock Nelson has recorded 33 goals and 19 assists in 62 games for New York, good for 52 points.
  • Mathew Barzal has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 14 goals and 34 assists.
  • Anders Lee has 41 points so far, including 25 goals and 16 assists.
  • Ilya Sorokin has a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league). He has 1246 saves, and has given up 98 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Ilya Sorokin: Day To Day (Upper Body), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors (75 total points), having registered 28 goals and 47 assists.
  • Jake Guentzel has 71 points (1.0 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 38 assists.
  • Kris Letang has scored seven goals and added 55 assists through 70 games for Pittsburgh.
  • In 57 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 135 goals (2.41 goals against average) and has racked up 1537 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Penguins Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/7/2022

Rangers

L 3-0

Away

-110

4/9/2022

Capitals

L 6-3

Home

-142

4/10/2022

Predators

W 3-2

Home

-177

4/12/2022

Islanders

-

Away

-114

4/14/2022

Islanders

-

Home

-

4/16/2022

Bruins

-

Away

-

4/21/2022

Bruins

-

Home

-

Islanders Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/5/2022

Stars

L 3-2

Away

+112

4/8/2022

Hurricanes

W 2-1

Away

+149

4/9/2022

Blues

L 6-1

Away

+106

4/12/2022

Penguins

-

Home

-106

4/14/2022

Penguins

-

Away

-

4/15/2022

Canadiens

-

Away

-

4/17/2022

Maple Leafs

-

Away

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) celebrates with teammates after a goal by Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) during the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Nick Crain1 minute ago
Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts after failing to get San Francisco Giants left fielder Kris Bryant (23) out at first base in the seventh inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Rangers

By Nick Crain1 minute ago
Mar 27, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal with center Evan Rodrigues (9) against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 11-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
IOWA HAWKEYES
College Softball

Iowa vs. Nebraska Stream: Watch college softball online, TV channel

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Apr 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates with left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) after the Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blues vs. Bruins

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Apr 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) and center Auston Matthews (34) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Travis Konecny (11) celebrates a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy