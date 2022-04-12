Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Tuesday includes a meeting in Elmont, New York between the Pittsburgh Penguins (42-22-10) and New York Islanders (33-29-9) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Penguins rank seventh with 94 points and the Islanders are ninth with 75 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: UBS Arena
Pittsburgh and New York Stats
- The Penguins score 3.2 goals per game (12th in NHL), and the Islanders are conceding 2.7 (fourth).
- The Islanders are 24th in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Penguins are fifth in goals allowed (2.7).
- In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +41 on the season (seventh in league).
- New York's goal differential is +5 on the season (16th in the NHL).
- The Islanders have conceded 27 power-play goals (fourth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 48 power-play goals (15th in power-play percentage).
- The Islanders have scored 35 power-play goals (on 19.4% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 26 (killing off 86.0% of penalties, second in league).
New York Impact Players
- Brock Nelson has recorded 33 goals and 19 assists in 62 games for New York, good for 52 points.
- Mathew Barzal has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 14 goals and 34 assists.
- Anders Lee has 41 points so far, including 25 goals and 16 assists.
- Ilya Sorokin has a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league). He has 1246 saves, and has given up 98 goals (2.3 goals against average).
Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Ilya Sorokin: Day To Day (Upper Body), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors (75 total points), having registered 28 goals and 47 assists.
- Jake Guentzel has 71 points (1.0 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 38 assists.
- Kris Letang has scored seven goals and added 55 assists through 70 games for Pittsburgh.
- In 57 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 135 goals (2.41 goals against average) and has racked up 1537 saves.
Penguins Injuries: Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)
Penguins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/7/2022
Rangers
L 3-0
Away
-110
4/9/2022
Capitals
L 6-3
Home
-142
4/10/2022
Predators
W 3-2
Home
-177
4/12/2022
Islanders
-
Away
-114
4/14/2022
Islanders
-
Home
-
4/16/2022
Bruins
-
Away
-
4/21/2022
Bruins
-
Home
-
Islanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/5/2022
Stars
L 3-2
Away
+112
4/8/2022
Hurricanes
W 2-1
Away
+149
4/9/2022
Blues
L 6-1
Away
+106
4/12/2022
Penguins
-
Home
-106
4/14/2022
Penguins
-
Away
-
4/15/2022
Canadiens
-
Away
-
4/17/2022
Maple Leafs
-
Away
-
