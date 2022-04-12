Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Tuesday includes a meeting in Elmont, New York between the Pittsburgh Penguins (42-22-10) and New York Islanders (33-29-9) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Penguins rank seventh with 94 points and the Islanders are ninth with 75 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: UBS Arena

Pittsburgh and New York Stats

The Penguins score 3.2 goals per game (12th in NHL), and the Islanders are conceding 2.7 (fourth).

The Islanders are 24th in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Penguins are fifth in goals allowed (2.7).

In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +41 on the season (seventh in league).

New York's goal differential is +5 on the season (16th in the NHL).

The Islanders have conceded 27 power-play goals (fourth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 48 power-play goals (15th in power-play percentage).

The Islanders have scored 35 power-play goals (on 19.4% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 26 (killing off 86.0% of penalties, second in league).

New York Impact Players

Brock Nelson has recorded 33 goals and 19 assists in 62 games for New York, good for 52 points.

Mathew Barzal has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 14 goals and 34 assists.

Anders Lee has 41 points so far, including 25 goals and 16 assists.

Ilya Sorokin has a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league). He has 1246 saves, and has given up 98 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Ilya Sorokin: Day To Day (Upper Body), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors (75 total points), having registered 28 goals and 47 assists.

Jake Guentzel has 71 points (1.0 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 38 assists.

Kris Letang has scored seven goals and added 55 assists through 70 games for Pittsburgh.

In 57 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 135 goals (2.41 goals against average) and has racked up 1537 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Penguins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/7/2022 Rangers L 3-0 Away -110 4/9/2022 Capitals L 6-3 Home -142 4/10/2022 Predators W 3-2 Home -177 4/12/2022 Islanders - Away -114 4/14/2022 Islanders - Home - 4/16/2022 Bruins - Away - 4/21/2022 Bruins - Home -

Islanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/5/2022 Stars L 3-2 Away +112 4/8/2022 Hurricanes W 2-1 Away +149 4/9/2022 Blues L 6-1 Away +106 4/12/2022 Penguins - Home -106 4/14/2022 Penguins - Away - 4/15/2022 Canadiens - Away - 4/17/2022 Maple Leafs - Away -

