Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 8, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) skates after the puck against Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday features a meeting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania between the Pittsburgh Penguins (42-22-11) and New York Islanders (34-29-9) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are seventh and the Islanders ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New York

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Head-to-head results for Pittsburgh vs. New York

DateHomeAwayResult

4/12/2022

Islanders

Penguins

5-4 (F/SO) NYI

11/26/2021

Islanders

Penguins

1-0 PIT

Pittsburgh and New York Stats

  • The Penguins are 10th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Islanders are fourth on defense (2.7 against).
  • The Islanders score 2.8 goals per game (23rd in league), and the Penguins concede 2.7 (fifth).
  • Pittsburgh is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +41 (+0.5 per game).
  • New York has a +5 goal differential on the season, 16th in the league.
  • On the power play, the Penguins have scored 49 goals (on 21.1% of opportunities, 14th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 28 (killing off 84.8% of penalties, fourth in league).
  • The Penguins have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (third in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 36 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Penguins Injuries: Evan Rodrigues: Day To Day (Illness), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Bryan Rust: Day To Day (Illness)

New York Impact Players

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)

How To Watch

April
14
2022

New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
