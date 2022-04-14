Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Thursday features a meeting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania between the Pittsburgh Penguins (42-22-11) and New York Islanders (34-29-9) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are seventh and the Islanders ninth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New York
- Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for Pittsburgh vs. New York
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
4/12/2022
Islanders
Penguins
5-4 (F/SO) NYI
11/26/2021
Islanders
Penguins
1-0 PIT
Pittsburgh and New York Stats
- The Penguins are 10th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Islanders are fourth on defense (2.7 against).
- The Islanders score 2.8 goals per game (23rd in league), and the Penguins concede 2.7 (fifth).
- Pittsburgh is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +41 (+0.5 per game).
- New York has a +5 goal differential on the season, 16th in the league.
- On the power play, the Penguins have scored 49 goals (on 21.1% of opportunities, 14th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 28 (killing off 84.8% of penalties, fourth in league).
- The Penguins have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (third in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 36 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
Penguins Injuries: Evan Rodrigues: Day To Day (Illness), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Bryan Rust: Day To Day (Illness)
New York Impact Players
Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
14
2022
New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)