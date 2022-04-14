Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 8, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) skates after the puck against Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday features a meeting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania between the Pittsburgh Penguins (42-22-11) and New York Islanders (34-29-9) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are seventh and the Islanders ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New York

Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Thursday, April 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Head-to-head results for Pittsburgh vs. New York

Date Home Away Result 4/12/2022 Islanders Penguins 5-4 (F/SO) NYI 11/26/2021 Islanders Penguins 1-0 PIT

Pittsburgh and New York Stats

The Penguins are 10th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Islanders are fourth on defense (2.7 against).

The Islanders score 2.8 goals per game (23rd in league), and the Penguins concede 2.7 (fifth).

Pittsburgh is eighth in the league in goal differential, at +41 (+0.5 per game).

New York has a +5 goal differential on the season, 16th in the league.

On the power play, the Penguins have scored 49 goals (on 21.1% of opportunities, 14th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 28 (killing off 84.8% of penalties, fourth in league).

The Penguins have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (third in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 36 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Penguins Injuries: Evan Rodrigues: Day To Day (Illness), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Bryan Rust: Day To Day (Illness)

New York Impact Players

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)

