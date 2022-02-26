Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal during an overtime shootout against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Saturday features a matchup in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania between the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-14-8) and New York Rangers (33-13-5) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 3:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank sixth in the Eastern Conference (70 points), and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference (71 points).

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New York

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New York

Penguins vs Rangers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penguins

-1.5

5.5

Pittsburgh and New York Stats

  • The Penguins are 11th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Rangers are third in goals allowed (2.5).
  • On average, the Rangers post 3.0 goals in a game (16th in league), and the Penguins concede 2.7 (fourth).
  • Pittsburgh has a +31 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.
  • New York has a +25 goal differential on the season, 10th in the league.
  • The Penguins have scored 35 power-play goals (12th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 24 goals on power-plays (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Rangers have scored 38 power-play goals (on 26.2% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 19 (killing off 85.5% of penalties, third in league).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has scored 52 points in 47 games (25 goals and 27 assists).
  • Sidney Crosby is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 48 points (15 goals, 33 assists) to the team.
  • Kris Letang's season total of 47 points has come from six goals and 41 assists.
  • In 42 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 98 goals (2.38 goals against average) and has racked up 1113 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin has scored 14 goals (0.3 per game) and collected 41 assists (0.9 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 55 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 2.5 shots per game, shooting 12.1%.
  • Mika Zibanejad has posted 53 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 20 goals and 33 assists.
  • Adam Fox is a crucial contributor on offense for New York with seven goals and 42 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has allowed 64 goals (2.0 goals against average) and compiled 1003 saves with a .940 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

