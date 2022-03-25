How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pittsburgh Penguins (39-16-10) visit the New York Rangers (40-19-5) during Friday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Penguins are third in the Eastern Conference (88 points), and the Rangers are fifth in the Eastern Conference (85 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Madison Square Garden

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 5.5

Pittsburgh and New York Stats

The Penguins are scoring 3.2 goals per game (11th in league), and the Rangers are conceding 2.6 (fourth).

The Rangers put up 3.0 goals per game (189 in 64 games), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (166 in 65).

Pittsburgh is +44 overall in terms of goals this season, fifth in the league.

New York is +24 overall in terms of goals this season, 10th in the league.

The Rangers have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.0% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 21.1% of opportunities).

The Penguins have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.4% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 26.7% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin drives the offense for New York with 73 points (1.2 per game), with 16 goals and 57 assists in 59 games (playing 19:28 per game).

Mika Zibanejad is one of the top contributors for New York with 66 total points (1.0 per game), with 27 goals and 39 assists in 64 games.

Adam Fox is a top player on offense for New York with 10 goals and 54 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has given up 86 goals (2.1 goals against average) and collected 1249 saves with a .936 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Sidney Crosby, who has scored 66 points in 53 games (23 goals and 43 assists).

Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 64 points (31 goals, 33 assists) to the team.

Kris Letang's season total of 53 points has come from seven goals and 46 assists.

Tristan Jarry has conceded 111 goals (2.3 goals against average) and racked up 1335 saves with a .923 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

