Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pittsburgh Penguins (39-16-10) visit the New York Rangers (40-19-5) during Friday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Penguins are third in the Eastern Conference (88 points), and the Rangers are fifth in the Eastern Conference (85 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New York

Penguins vs Rangers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penguins

-1.5

5.5

Pittsburgh and New York Stats

  • The Penguins are scoring 3.2 goals per game (11th in league), and the Rangers are conceding 2.6 (fourth).
  • The Rangers put up 3.0 goals per game (189 in 64 games), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (166 in 65).
  • Pittsburgh is +44 overall in terms of goals this season, fifth in the league.
  • New York is +24 overall in terms of goals this season, 10th in the league.
  • The Rangers have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.0% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 21.1% of opportunities).
  • The Penguins have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.4% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 26.7% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin drives the offense for New York with 73 points (1.2 per game), with 16 goals and 57 assists in 59 games (playing 19:28 per game).
  • Mika Zibanejad is one of the top contributors for New York with 66 total points (1.0 per game), with 27 goals and 39 assists in 64 games.
  • Adam Fox is a top player on offense for New York with 10 goals and 54 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has given up 86 goals (2.1 goals against average) and collected 1249 saves with a .936 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Sidney Crosby, who has scored 66 points in 53 games (23 goals and 43 assists).
  • Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 64 points (31 goals, 33 assists) to the team.
  • Kris Letang's season total of 53 points has come from seven goals and 46 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has conceded 111 goals (2.3 goals against average) and racked up 1335 saves with a .923 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 21, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Timberwolves

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
windy city bulls
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch College Park Skyhawks at Windy City Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17597128
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night Smackdown!

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17962452
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Western Washington vs. Glenville State Women's Division II National Championship

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17629898
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Washington in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
QUINNIPIAC HOCKEY
College Hockey

How to Watch Quinnipiac vs. St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
hockey fans
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Manitoba Moose at Chicago Wolves

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_17955399
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Hawks

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball as Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Heat

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy