How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal with center Evan Rodrigues (9) against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 11-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (40-17-10) take on the New York Rangers (42-19-5) in NHL action on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins are third and the Rangers fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New York

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. New York

Penguins vs Rangers Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Penguins

-169

5.5

Pittsburgh and New York Stats

  • The Penguins are ninth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Rangers are third on defense (2.6 against).
  • The Rangers put up 3.0 goals per game (199 in 66 games), and the Penguins give up 2.6 (173 in 67).
  • In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +49 on the season (fifth in league).
  • New York is +29 overall in terms of goals this season, 10th in the league.
  • The Rangers have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities).
  • The Rangers have scored 47 power-play goals (second in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 23 while short-handed (second in penalty-kill percentage).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby is Pittsburgh's top contributor with 69 points. He has 24 goals and 45 assists this season.
  • Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 65 points (31 goals, 34 assists) to the team.
  • Kris Letang has seven goals and 49 assists for Pittsburgh.
  • Tristan Jarry has a goals against average of 2.3, and a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin has scored 17 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 58 assists (1.0 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 75 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 11.6%.
  • Mika Zibanejad has scored 69 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 27 goals and 42 assists.
  • Adam Fox is a top player on offense for New York with 10 goals and 54 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has a .936 save percentage (first in the league). He has 1269 saves, and has allowed 87 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Ryan Strome: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

How To Watch

March
29
2022

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
