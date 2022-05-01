Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes a showdown between the New York Rangers (52-24-6) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (46-25-11), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers are fourth (with 110 points) and the Penguins seventh (103 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh

New York and Pittsburgh Stats

  • The Rangers are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Penguins are fourth in goals conceded (2.7).
  • On average, the Penguins put up 3.3 goals in a game (11th in league), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (second).
  • New York is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +46 (+0.6 per game).
  • Pittsburgh is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +47.
  • The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 33 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (19th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 40 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby drives the offense for Pittsburgh with 84 points (1.2 per game), with 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games (playing 19:58 per game).
  • Jake Guentzel is one of the impact players on offense for Pittsburgh with 84 total points (1.1 per game), with 40 goals and 44 assists in 76 games.
  • Kris Letang is a top player on offense for Pittsburgh with 10 goals and 58 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has 1573 saves while giving up 138 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .919 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin has been a major player for New York this season, with 96 points in 75 games.
  • Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's top contributors through 81 games, with 30 goals and 52 assists.
  • Chris Kreider has 77 total points for New York, with 52 goals and 25 assists.
  • In 53 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and has racked up 1516 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Artemi Panarin: Day To Day (Upper-body)

Rangers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/26/2022

Hurricanes

L 4-3

Home

-121

4/27/2022

Canadiens

L 4-3

Home

-193

4/29/2022

Capitals

W 3-2

Home

-111

5/3/2022

Penguins

-

Home

-123

5/5/2022

Penguins

-

Home

-

5/7/2022

Penguins

-

Away

-

5/9/2022

Penguins

-

Away

-

Penguins Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/24/2022

Flyers

L 4-1

Away

-262

4/26/2022

Oilers

L 5-1

Home

-146

4/29/2022

Blue Jackets

W 5-3

Home

-360

5/3/2022

Rangers

-

Away

+103

5/5/2022

Rangers

-

Away

-

5/7/2022

Rangers

-

Home

-

5/9/2022

Rangers

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 26, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates with third baseman Eduardo Escobar (10) after the Mets defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch SportsNet NY Without Cable

By Justin Carter8 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Chad Pinder (10) and center fielder Cristian Pache (20) celebrate with shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) and second baseman Tony Kemp (5) after a win against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Athletics

By Adam Childs14 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 minutes ago
USATSI_18181941
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Giants

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) reacts after hitting a double during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) reacts after hitting a double during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
imago1011666425h
College Baseball

How to Watch UC Irvine at Long Beach State in College Baseball

By Ben Macaluso21 minutes ago
Football
American 7s Football League

How to Watch American 7s Football League: NJ Shnow Tribe at Trenton BIC

By Ben Macaluso21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy