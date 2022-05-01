How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes a showdown between the New York Rangers (52-24-6) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (46-25-11), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers are fourth (with 110 points) and the Penguins seventh (103 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Madison Square Garden

New York and Pittsburgh Stats

The Rangers are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Penguins are fourth in goals conceded (2.7).

On average, the Penguins put up 3.3 goals in a game (11th in league), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (second).

New York is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +46 (+0.6 per game).

Pittsburgh is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +47.

The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 33 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).

The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (19th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 40 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby drives the offense for Pittsburgh with 84 points (1.2 per game), with 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games (playing 19:58 per game).

Jake Guentzel is one of the impact players on offense for Pittsburgh with 84 total points (1.1 per game), with 40 goals and 44 assists in 76 games.

Kris Letang is a top player on offense for Pittsburgh with 10 goals and 58 assists.

Tristan Jarry has 1573 saves while giving up 138 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .919 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has been a major player for New York this season, with 96 points in 75 games.

Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's top contributors through 81 games, with 30 goals and 52 assists.

Chris Kreider has 77 total points for New York, with 52 goals and 25 assists.

In 53 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and has racked up 1516 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Artemi Panarin: Day To Day (Upper-body)

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/26/2022 Hurricanes L 4-3 Home -121 4/27/2022 Canadiens L 4-3 Home -193 4/29/2022 Capitals W 3-2 Home -111 5/3/2022 Penguins - Home -123 5/5/2022 Penguins - Home - 5/7/2022 Penguins - Away - 5/9/2022 Penguins - Away -

Penguins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/24/2022 Flyers L 4-1 Away -262 4/26/2022 Oilers L 5-1 Home -146 4/29/2022 Blue Jackets W 5-3 Home -360 5/3/2022 Rangers - Away +103 5/5/2022 Rangers - Away - 5/7/2022 Rangers - Home - 5/9/2022 Rangers - Home -

