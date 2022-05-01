How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Tuesday includes a showdown between the New York Rangers (52-24-6) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (46-25-11), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers are fourth (with 110 points) and the Penguins seventh (103 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Live Stream on fuboTV
New York and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Rangers are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Penguins are fourth in goals conceded (2.7).
- On average, the Penguins put up 3.3 goals in a game (11th in league), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (second).
- New York is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +46 (+0.6 per game).
- Pittsburgh is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +47.
- The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 33 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (19th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 40 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby drives the offense for Pittsburgh with 84 points (1.2 per game), with 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games (playing 19:58 per game).
- Jake Guentzel is one of the impact players on offense for Pittsburgh with 84 total points (1.1 per game), with 40 goals and 44 assists in 76 games.
- Kris Letang is a top player on offense for Pittsburgh with 10 goals and 58 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has 1573 saves while giving up 138 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .919 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has been a major player for New York this season, with 96 points in 75 games.
- Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's top contributors through 81 games, with 30 goals and 52 assists.
- Chris Kreider has 77 total points for New York, with 52 goals and 25 assists.
- In 53 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and has racked up 1516 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Artemi Panarin: Day To Day (Upper-body)
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/26/2022
Hurricanes
L 4-3
Home
-121
4/27/2022
Canadiens
L 4-3
Home
-193
4/29/2022
Capitals
W 3-2
Home
-111
5/3/2022
Penguins
-
Home
-123
5/5/2022
Penguins
-
Home
-
5/7/2022
Penguins
-
Away
-
5/9/2022
Penguins
-
Away
-
Penguins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/24/2022
Flyers
L 4-1
Away
-262
4/26/2022
Oilers
L 5-1
Home
-146
4/29/2022
Blue Jackets
W 5-3
Home
-360
5/3/2022
Rangers
-
Away
+103
5/5/2022
Rangers
-
Away
-
5/7/2022
Rangers
-
Home
-
5/9/2022
Rangers
-
Home
-
