Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) skates with the puck past New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (52-24-6) take the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins (46-25-11) during Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers rank fourth in the Eastern Conference (110 points), while the Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference (103 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

New York and Pittsburgh Stats

  • The Rangers are 15th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Penguins are fourth in goals conceded (2.7).
  • The Penguins are 11th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Rangers are second in goals allowed (2.5).
  • New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the league.
  • Pittsburgh is ninth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +47.
  • The Penguins have conceded 33 power-play goals (third in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).
  • The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (19th in league in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 40 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby has scored 31 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 53 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Pittsburgh offense with 84 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 3.0 shots per game, shooting 14.9%.
  • Jake Guentzel is one of the top contributors for Pittsburgh with 84 total points (1.1 per game), with 40 goals and 44 assists in 76 games.
  • Kris Letang has scored 10 goals on the season, adding 58 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has 1573 saves while allowing 138 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .919 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Rickard Rakell: Day To Day (Head), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

  • One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 96 points (22 goals, 74 assists) and plays an average of 19:13 per game.
  • Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 82 points (30 goals, 52 assists) to the team.
  • Chris Kreider's season total of 77 points has come from 52 goals and 25 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has allowed 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and recorded 1516 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Keith Kinkaid: Day To Day (Upper Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body)

Rangers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/27/2022

Canadiens

L 4-3

Home

-193

4/29/2022

Capitals

W 3-2

Home

-111

5/3/2022

Penguins

-

Home

-

5/5/2022

Penguins

-

Home

-131

5/7/2022

Penguins

-

Away

-

5/9/2022

Penguins

-

Away

-

Penguins Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/26/2022

Oilers

L 5-1

Home

-146

4/29/2022

Blue Jackets

W 5-3

Home

-360

5/3/2022

Rangers

-

Away

-

5/5/2022

Rangers

-

Away

+110

5/7/2022

Rangers

-

Home

-

5/9/2022

Rangers

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
5
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV



