Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) skates with the puck past New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday includes a meeting in New York City, New York between the New York Rangers (52-24-6) and Pittsburgh Penguins (46-25-11) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers rank fourth while the Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  Arena: Madison Square Garden

New York and Pittsburgh Stats

  • The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (250 in 82 games), and the Penguins concede 2.7 (222 in 82).
  • The Penguins are 11th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Rangers are second in goals conceded (2.5).
  • In terms of goal differential, New York is +46 on the season (ninth in league).
  • Pittsburgh has a +47 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.
  • The Penguins have conceded 33 power-play goals (third in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).
  • The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (on 20.2% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby is one of the top offensive options for Pittsburgh with 84 points (1.2 per game), with 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games (playing 19:58 per game).
  • Jake Guentzel has racked up 84 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 40 goals and 44 assists.
  • Kris Letang's 10 goals and 58 assists add up to 68 points this season.
  • Tristan Jarry has a .919 save percentage (10th-best in the league), with 1573 total saves, conceding 138 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Rickard Rakell: Day To Day (Head), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 96 points. He has 22 goals and 74 assists this season.
  • Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's most productive contributors through 81 games, with 30 goals and 52 assists.
  • Chris Kreider's season total of 77 points has come from 52 goals and 25 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has conceded 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) and recorded 1516 saves with a .935 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Keith Kinkaid: Day To Day (Upper Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body)

Rangers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/27/2022

Canadiens

L 4-3

Home

-193

4/29/2022

Capitals

W 3-2

Home

-111

5/3/2022

Penguins

L 4-3

Home

-120

5/5/2022

Penguins

-

Home

-139

5/7/2022

Penguins

-

Away

-

5/9/2022

Penguins

-

Away

-

Penguins Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/26/2022

Oilers

L 5-1

Home

-146

4/29/2022

Blue Jackets

W 5-3

Home

-360

5/3/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

+100

5/5/2022

Rangers

-

Away

+117

5/7/2022

Rangers

-

Home

-

5/9/2022

Rangers

-

Home

-

How To Watch

May
5
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
