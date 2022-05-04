Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Thursday includes a meeting in New York City, New York between the New York Rangers (52-24-6) and Pittsburgh Penguins (46-25-11) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers rank fourth while the Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
New York and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (250 in 82 games), and the Penguins concede 2.7 (222 in 82).
- The Penguins are 11th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Rangers are second in goals conceded (2.5).
- In terms of goal differential, New York is +46 on the season (ninth in league).
- Pittsburgh has a +47 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.
- The Penguins have conceded 33 power-play goals (third in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).
- The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (on 20.2% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby is one of the top offensive options for Pittsburgh with 84 points (1.2 per game), with 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games (playing 19:58 per game).
- Jake Guentzel has racked up 84 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 40 goals and 44 assists.
- Kris Letang's 10 goals and 58 assists add up to 68 points this season.
- Tristan Jarry has a .919 save percentage (10th-best in the league), with 1573 total saves, conceding 138 goals (2.4 goals against average).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Rickard Rakell: Day To Day (Head), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 96 points. He has 22 goals and 74 assists this season.
- Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's most productive contributors through 81 games, with 30 goals and 52 assists.
- Chris Kreider's season total of 77 points has come from 52 goals and 25 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has conceded 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) and recorded 1516 saves with a .935 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Keith Kinkaid: Day To Day (Upper Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body)
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/27/2022
Canadiens
L 4-3
Home
-193
4/29/2022
Capitals
W 3-2
Home
-111
5/3/2022
Penguins
L 4-3
Home
-120
5/5/2022
Penguins
-
Home
-139
5/7/2022
Penguins
-
Away
-
5/9/2022
Penguins
-
Away
-
Penguins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/26/2022
Oilers
L 5-1
Home
-146
4/29/2022
Blue Jackets
W 5-3
Home
-360
5/3/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Away
+100
5/5/2022
Rangers
-
Away
+117
5/7/2022
Rangers
-
Home
-
5/9/2022
Rangers
-
Home
-
