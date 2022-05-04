Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NHL action on Thursday includes a meeting in New York City, New York between the New York Rangers (52-24-6) and Pittsburgh Penguins (46-25-11) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers rank fourth while the Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Thursday, May 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Madison Square Garden

New York and Pittsburgh Stats

The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (250 in 82 games), and the Penguins concede 2.7 (222 in 82).

The Penguins are 11th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Rangers are second in goals conceded (2.5).

In terms of goal differential, New York is +46 on the season (ninth in league).

Pittsburgh has a +47 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.

The Penguins have conceded 33 power-play goals (third in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).

The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (on 20.2% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby is one of the top offensive options for Pittsburgh with 84 points (1.2 per game), with 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games (playing 19:58 per game).

Jake Guentzel has racked up 84 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 40 goals and 44 assists.

Kris Letang's 10 goals and 58 assists add up to 68 points this season.

Tristan Jarry has a .919 save percentage (10th-best in the league), with 1573 total saves, conceding 138 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Rickard Rakell: Day To Day (Head), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 96 points. He has 22 goals and 74 assists this season.

Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's most productive contributors through 81 games, with 30 goals and 52 assists.

Chris Kreider's season total of 77 points has come from 52 goals and 25 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has conceded 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) and recorded 1516 saves with a .935 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Keith Kinkaid: Day To Day (Upper Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body)

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/27/2022 Canadiens L 4-3 Home -193 4/29/2022 Capitals W 3-2 Home -111 5/3/2022 Penguins L 4-3 Home -120 5/5/2022 Penguins - Home -139 5/7/2022 Penguins - Away - 5/9/2022 Penguins - Away -

Penguins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/26/2022 Oilers L 5-1 Home -146 4/29/2022 Blue Jackets W 5-3 Home -360 5/3/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away +100 5/5/2022 Rangers - Away +117 5/7/2022 Rangers - Home - 5/9/2022 Rangers - Home -

