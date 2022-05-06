Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch on Saturday when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the New York Rangers in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 7:00 PM ET on ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh. The series is knotted up 1-1. The Rangers rank fourth while the Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New York
- Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Head-to-head results for New York vs. Pittsburgh
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/5/2022
Rangers
Penguins
5-2 NYR
5/3/2022
Rangers
Penguins
4-3 (F/OT) PIT
4/7/2022
Rangers
Penguins
3-0 NYR
3/29/2022
Penguins
Rangers
3-2 NYR
New York and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (15th in NHL), and the Penguins are conceding 2.7 (fourth).
- The Penguins score 3.3 goals per game (269 in 82 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (204 in 82).
- New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.
- Pittsburgh has a +47 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.
- The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 33 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (seventh in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 96 points (22 goals, 74 assists) and plays an average of 19:13 per game.
- Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's most productive contributors through 81 games, with 30 goals and 52 assists.
- Chris Kreider has scored 52 goals and added 25 assists through 81 games for New York.
- In 53 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and has racked up 1516 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Keith Kinkaid: Day To Day (Upper Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Ryan Lindgren: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby has collected 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games for Pittsburgh, good for 84 points.
- Jake Guentzel is one of the top contributors for Pittsburgh with 84 total points (1.1 per game), with 40 goals and 44 assists in 76 games.
- Kris Letang has 68 points so far, including 10 goals and 58 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has played 58 games this season, conceding 138 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 1573 saves and a .919 save percentage (14th in the league).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Rickard Rakell: Day To Day (Head), Brian Dumoulin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
