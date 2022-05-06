Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with center Evan Rodrigues (9) and center Brian Boyle (11) and goaltender Louis Domingue (70) after game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Saturday when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the New York Rangers in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 7:00 PM ET on ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh. The series is knotted up 1-1. The Rangers rank fourth while the Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New York

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Head-to-head results for New York vs. Pittsburgh

Date Home Away Result 5/5/2022 Rangers Penguins 5-2 NYR 5/3/2022 Rangers Penguins 4-3 (F/OT) PIT 5/3/2022 Rangers Penguins 4-3 (F/OT) PIT 4/7/2022 Rangers Penguins 3-0 NYR 3/29/2022 Penguins Rangers 3-2 NYR

New York and Pittsburgh Stats

The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (15th in NHL), and the Penguins are conceding 2.7 (fourth).

The Penguins score 3.3 goals per game (269 in 82 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (204 in 82).

New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.

Pittsburgh has a +47 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.

The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 33 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).

The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (seventh in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 96 points (22 goals, 74 assists) and plays an average of 19:13 per game.

Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's most productive contributors through 81 games, with 30 goals and 52 assists.

Chris Kreider has scored 52 goals and added 25 assists through 81 games for New York.

In 53 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and has racked up 1516 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Keith Kinkaid: Day To Day (Upper Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Ryan Lindgren: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby has collected 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games for Pittsburgh, good for 84 points.

Jake Guentzel is one of the top contributors for Pittsburgh with 84 total points (1.1 per game), with 40 goals and 44 assists in 76 games.

Kris Letang has 68 points so far, including 10 goals and 58 assists.

Tristan Jarry has played 58 games this season, conceding 138 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 1573 saves and a .919 save percentage (14th in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Rickard Rakell: Day To Day (Head), Brian Dumoulin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.