Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with center Evan Rodrigues (9) and center Brian Boyle (11) and goaltender Louis Domingue (70) after game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with center Evan Rodrigues (9) and center Brian Boyle (11) and goaltender Louis Domingue (70) after game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Saturday when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the New York Rangers in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 7:00 PM ET on ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh. The series is knotted up 1-1. The Rangers rank fourth while the Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New York

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for New York vs. Pittsburgh

DateHomeAwayResult

5/5/2022

Rangers

Penguins

5-2 NYR

5/3/2022

Rangers

Penguins

4-3 (F/OT) PIT

5/3/2022

Rangers

Penguins

4-3 (F/OT) PIT

4/7/2022

Rangers

Penguins

3-0 NYR

3/29/2022

Penguins

Rangers

3-2 NYR

New York and Pittsburgh Stats

  • The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (15th in NHL), and the Penguins are conceding 2.7 (fourth).
  • The Penguins score 3.3 goals per game (269 in 82 games), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (204 in 82).
  • New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.
  • Pittsburgh has a +47 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 33 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (seventh in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

  • One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 96 points (22 goals, 74 assists) and plays an average of 19:13 per game.
  • Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's most productive contributors through 81 games, with 30 goals and 52 assists.
  • Chris Kreider has scored 52 goals and added 25 assists through 81 games for New York.
  • In 53 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and has racked up 1516 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Keith Kinkaid: Day To Day (Upper Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Ryan Lindgren: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby has collected 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games for Pittsburgh, good for 84 points.
  • Jake Guentzel is one of the top contributors for Pittsburgh with 84 total points (1.1 per game), with 40 goals and 44 assists in 76 games.
  • Kris Letang has 68 points so far, including 10 goals and 58 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has played 58 games this season, conceding 138 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 1573 saves and a .919 save percentage (14th in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Rickard Rakell: Day To Day (Head), Brian Dumoulin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011473923h
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Canberra Raiders vs. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in NRL Rugby

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with center Evan Rodrigues (9) and center Brian Boyle (11) and goaltender Louis Domingue (70) after game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates after scoring against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Gary Woodland putts onto the green on the 18th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Gary Woodland at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Trey Mullinax and Wesley Bryan walk off the ninth green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Wesley Bryan at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Brian Harman tees off on #1 during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brian Harman at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Danny Willett (left) and Tyrrell Hatton (right) talk on the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Tyrrell Hatton at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Harry Higgs waves to the fans after a birdie on the 9th hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Harry Higgs at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Stephan Jaeger plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Stephan Jaeger at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy