Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) makes a save against New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) as Pens defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) assists during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins host Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the New York Rangers, with the Penguins ahead in the series 2-1. You can watch the game on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Rangers rank fourth with 110 points and the Penguins are seventh with 103 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New York

Head-to-head results for New York vs. Pittsburgh

DateHomeAwayResult

5/7/2022

Penguins

Rangers

7-4 PIT

5/5/2022

Rangers

Penguins

5-2 NYR

5/3/2022

Rangers

Penguins

4-3 (F/OT) PIT

5/3/2022

Rangers

Penguins

4-3 (F/OT) PIT

4/7/2022

Rangers

Penguins

3-0 NYR

New York and Pittsburgh Stats

  • The Rangers are 15th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Penguins are fourth defensively (2.7 against).
  • The Penguins are 11th in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Rangers are second in goals allowed (2.5).
  • New York is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +46.
  • Pittsburgh is +47 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the league.
  • The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 33 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (on 20.2% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin has been vital to New York this season, with 96 points in 75 games.
  • Mika Zibanejad has 30 goals and 52 assists to total 82 points (1.0 per game).
  • Chris Kreider has 77 total points for New York, with 52 goals and 25 assists.
  • In 53 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and has racked up 1516 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Keith Kinkaid: Day To Day (Upper Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Ryan Lindgren: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby is one of the top offensive options for Pittsburgh with 84 points (1.2 per game), with 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games (playing 19:58 per game).
  • Jake Guentzel has collected 84 points this season, with 40 goals and 44 assists.
  • Kris Letang has netted 10 goals on the season, adding 58 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has played 58 games this season, conceding 138 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 1573 saves and a .919 save percentage (16th in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Rickard Rakell: Day To Day (Head), Brian Dumoulin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: Out For Season (Core)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
9
2022

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

