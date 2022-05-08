Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Penguins host Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the New York Rangers, with the Penguins ahead in the series 2-1. You can watch the game on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Rangers rank fourth with 110 points and the Penguins are seventh with 103 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New York
- Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Head-to-head results for New York vs. Pittsburgh
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/7/2022
Penguins
Rangers
7-4 PIT
5/5/2022
Rangers
Penguins
5-2 NYR
5/3/2022
Rangers
Penguins
4-3 (F/OT) PIT
5/3/2022
Rangers
Penguins
4-3 (F/OT) PIT
4/7/2022
Rangers
Penguins
3-0 NYR
New York and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Rangers are 15th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Penguins are fourth defensively (2.7 against).
- The Penguins are 11th in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Rangers are second in goals allowed (2.5).
- New York is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +46.
- Pittsburgh is +47 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the league.
- The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 33 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (on 20.2% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has been vital to New York this season, with 96 points in 75 games.
- Mika Zibanejad has 30 goals and 52 assists to total 82 points (1.0 per game).
- Chris Kreider has 77 total points for New York, with 52 goals and 25 assists.
- In 53 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and has racked up 1516 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Keith Kinkaid: Day To Day (Upper Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Ryan Lindgren: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby is one of the top offensive options for Pittsburgh with 84 points (1.2 per game), with 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games (playing 19:58 per game).
- Jake Guentzel has collected 84 points this season, with 40 goals and 44 assists.
- Kris Letang has netted 10 goals on the season, adding 58 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has played 58 games this season, conceding 138 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 1573 saves and a .919 save percentage (16th in the league).
Penguins Injuries: Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Rickard Rakell: Day To Day (Head), Brian Dumoulin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: Out For Season (Core)
