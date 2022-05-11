How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Rangers host Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Pittsburgh Penguins, with the Penguins up 3-1. You can tune in to the game on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Rangers rank fourth and the Penguins seventh in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
New York and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Rangers are 15th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Penguins are fourth defensively (2.7 against).
- On average, the Penguins post 3.3 goals in a game (11th in league), and the Rangers allow 2.5 (second).
- New York is +46 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.
- Pittsburgh's goal differential is +47 on the season (ninth in the NHL).
- On the power play, the Rangers have scored 55 goals (on 25.2% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 33 (killing off 84.4% of penalties, third in league).
- The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (seventh in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby's 84 points are important for Pittsburgh. He has put up 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games.
- Jake Guentzel has amassed 84 points this season, with 40 goals and 44 assists.
- Kris Letang's 10 goals and 58 assists add up to 68 points this season.
- Tristan Jarry has played 58 games this season, conceding 138 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 1573 saves and a .919 save percentage (14th in the league).
Penguins Injuries: Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Rickard Rakell: Day To Day (Head), Brian Dumoulin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: Out For Season (Core)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 96 points. He has 22 goals and 74 assists this season.
- Mika Zibanejad has 30 goals and 52 assists to total 82 points (1.0 per game).
- Chris Kreider has 77 total points for New York, with 52 goals and 25 assists.
- In 53 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and has racked up 1516 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Ryan Lindgren: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/5/2022
Penguins
W 5-2
Home
-167
5/7/2022
Penguins
L 7-4
Away
-119
5/9/2022
Penguins
L 7-2
Away
-118
5/11/2022
Penguins
-
Home
-135
Penguins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/5/2022
Rangers
L 5-2
Away
+141
5/7/2022
Rangers
W 7-4
Home
-101
5/9/2022
Rangers
W 7-2
Home
-103
5/11/2022
Rangers
-
Away
+113
Regional restrictions apply.