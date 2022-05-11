How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) makes a save against New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) as Pens defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) assists during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers host Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Pittsburgh Penguins, with the Penguins up 3-1. You can tune in to the game on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Rangers rank fourth and the Penguins seventh in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Madison Square Garden

New York and Pittsburgh Stats

The Rangers are 15th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Penguins are fourth defensively (2.7 against).

On average, the Penguins post 3.3 goals in a game (11th in league), and the Rangers allow 2.5 (second).

New York is +46 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.

Pittsburgh's goal differential is +47 on the season (ninth in the NHL).

On the power play, the Rangers have scored 55 goals (on 25.2% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 33 (killing off 84.4% of penalties, third in league).

The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (seventh in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby's 84 points are important for Pittsburgh. He has put up 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 games.

Jake Guentzel has amassed 84 points this season, with 40 goals and 44 assists.

Kris Letang's 10 goals and 58 assists add up to 68 points this season.

Tristan Jarry has played 58 games this season, conceding 138 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 1573 saves and a .919 save percentage (14th in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Rickard Rakell: Day To Day (Head), Brian Dumoulin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: Out For Season (Core)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 96 points. He has 22 goals and 74 assists this season.

Mika Zibanejad has 30 goals and 52 assists to total 82 points (1.0 per game).

Chris Kreider has 77 total points for New York, with 52 goals and 25 assists.

In 53 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and has racked up 1516 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Ryan Lindgren: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/5/2022 Penguins W 5-2 Home -167 5/7/2022 Penguins L 7-4 Away -119 5/9/2022 Penguins L 7-2 Away -118 5/11/2022 Penguins - Home -135

Penguins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/5/2022 Rangers L 5-2 Away +141 5/7/2022 Rangers W 7-4 Home -101 5/9/2022 Rangers W 7-2 Home -103 5/11/2022 Rangers - Away +113

