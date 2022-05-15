Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 11, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) during the third period in game five of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to watch Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET on MSG when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New York Rangers. The teams are tied 3-3 in the series. The Rangers sit in fourth place and the Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Sunday, May 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)

MSG (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Madison Square Garden

New York and Pittsburgh Stats

The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (250 in 82 games), and the Penguins concede 2.7 (222 in 82).

The Penguins are scoring 3.3 goals per game (11th in NHL), and the Rangers are conceding 2.5 (second).

In terms of goal differential, New York is +46 on the season (ninth in league).

Pittsburgh is ninth in the league in goal differential, at +47 (+0.6 per game).

The Penguins have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.4% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).

The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (on 20.2% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby has scored 31 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 53 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Pittsburgh offense with 84 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 3.0 shots per game, shooting 14.9%.

Jake Guentzel is one of the impact players on offense for Pittsburgh with 84 total points (1.1 per game), with 40 goals and 44 assists in 76 games.

Kris Letang has scored 10 goals on the season, chipping in 58 assists.

Tristan Jarry has allowed 138 goals (2.4 goals against average) and amassed 1573 saves with a .919 save percentage (13th in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Brian Boyle: Out (Lower-body), Tristan Jarry: Day To Day (Foot), Rickard Rakell: Day To Day (Head), Brian Dumoulin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: Out For Season (Core), Sidney Crosby: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 96 points (22 goals, 74 assists) and plays an average of 19:13 per game.

Mika Zibanejad has 30 goals and 52 assists to total 82 points (1.0 per game).

Chris Kreider has 52 goals and 25 assists for New York.

Igor Shesterkin has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .935 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/9/2022 Penguins L 7-2 Away -118 5/11/2022 Penguins W 5-3 Home -134 5/13/2022 Penguins W 5-3 Away -124 5/15/2022 Penguins - Home -125

Penguins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/9/2022 Rangers W 7-2 Home -103 5/11/2022 Rangers L 5-3 Away +113 5/13/2022 Rangers L 5-3 Home +103 5/15/2022 Rangers - Away +105

