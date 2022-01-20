How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pittsburgh Penguins (23-10-5) take on the Ottawa Senators (11-19-2) during Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins sit in seventh place and the Senators are 15th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Ottawa

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Ottawa

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and Ottawa Stats

The Penguins put up 3.3 goals per game (124 in 38 games), and the Senators give up 3.6 (115 in 32).

The Senators are scoring 2.8 goals per game (18th in NHL), and the Penguins are conceding 2.5 (second).

Pittsburgh is +28 overall in terms of goals this season, fifth in the league.

Ottawa's goal differential is -26 on the season (26th in the NHL).

The Penguins have scored 19 power-play goals (21st in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Senators have conceded 22 goals on power-plays (20th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Penguins have conceded 10 goals while short-handed (second in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Senators have scored 21 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has scored 38 points in 32 games (20 goals and 18 assists).

Kris Letang is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 33 points (three goals, 30 assists) to the team.

Evan Rodrigues has 30 total points for Pittsburgh, with 15 goals and 15 assists.

Tristan Jarry has conceded 62 goals (2.1 goals against average) and racked up 794 saves with a .928 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Undisclosed), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)

Ottawa Impact Players

Drake Batherson is an offensive leader for Ottawa with 31 points (1.1 per game), with 11 goals and 20 assists in 27 games (playing 19:23 per game).

Joshua Norris is one of the impact players on offense for Ottawa with 24 total points (0.8 per game), with 16 goals and eight assists in 31 games.

Brady Tkachuk has 24 points so far, including 12 goals and 12 assists.

Anton Forsberg has 384 saves while giving up 38 goals (3.1 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Senators Injuries: Dillon Heatherington: Out (Health Protocols), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: Out (Heel), Colin White: Out (Shoulder)

