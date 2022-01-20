How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Penguins (23-10-5) take on the Ottawa Senators (11-19-2) during Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins sit in seventh place and the Senators are 15th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Ottawa
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Ottawa
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
6
Pittsburgh and Ottawa Stats
- The Penguins put up 3.3 goals per game (124 in 38 games), and the Senators give up 3.6 (115 in 32).
- The Senators are scoring 2.8 goals per game (18th in NHL), and the Penguins are conceding 2.5 (second).
- Pittsburgh is +28 overall in terms of goals this season, fifth in the league.
- Ottawa's goal differential is -26 on the season (26th in the NHL).
- The Penguins have scored 19 power-play goals (21st in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Senators have conceded 22 goals on power-plays (20th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Penguins have conceded 10 goals while short-handed (second in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Senators have scored 21 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has scored 38 points in 32 games (20 goals and 18 assists).
- Kris Letang is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 33 points (three goals, 30 assists) to the team.
- Evan Rodrigues has 30 total points for Pittsburgh, with 15 goals and 15 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has conceded 62 goals (2.1 goals against average) and racked up 794 saves with a .928 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Undisclosed), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)
Ottawa Impact Players
- Drake Batherson is an offensive leader for Ottawa with 31 points (1.1 per game), with 11 goals and 20 assists in 27 games (playing 19:23 per game).
- Joshua Norris is one of the impact players on offense for Ottawa with 24 total points (0.8 per game), with 16 goals and eight assists in 31 games.
- Brady Tkachuk has 24 points so far, including 12 goals and 12 assists.
- Anton Forsberg has 384 saves while giving up 38 goals (3.1 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (23rd in the league).
Senators Injuries: Dillon Heatherington: Out (Health Protocols), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: Out (Heel), Colin White: Out (Shoulder)
