    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-5) host the San Jose Sharks (17-14-1) at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 2, 2022, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank seventh in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are ninth in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. San Jose

    • Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
    Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. San Jose

    Penguins vs Sharks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    -

    -

    -

    Pittsburgh and San Jose Stats

    • The Penguins are 14th in the NHL in scoring (three goals per game), and the Sharks are 16th defensively (2.9 against).
    • The Sharks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (17th in NHL), and the Penguins are conceding 2.4 (third).
    • Pittsburgh is eighth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +18.
    • San Jose is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -5 (-0.2 per game).
    • The Penguins have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 15.3% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 13 goals while short-handed (killing off 84% of penalties).
    • The Sharks have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 17.3% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 6 goals while short-handed (killing off 92.1% of penalties).

    Pittsburgh Impact Players

    • Jake Guentzel is Pittsburgh's top contributor with 27 points. He has 15 goals and 12 assists this season.
    • Evan Rodrigues is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through 30 games, with 10 goals and 13 assists.
    • Kris Letang has 20 total points for Pittsburgh, with one goal and 19 assists.
    • In 24 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 47 goals (2.0 per game) and has recorded 647 saves (27.0 per game).

    Penguins Injuries: Kasperi Kapanen: Out (COVID-19), Bryan Rust: Out (Lower Body), Jeff Carter: Out (COVID-19), Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Jake Guentzel: Out (Upper-body), Brian Boyle: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Evgeni Malkin: Out (Knee)

    San Jose Impact Players

    • Timo Meier has scored 13 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 18 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the San Jose offense with 31 total points (1.1 per game). He averages 4.3 shots per game, shooting 11.1%.
    • Logan Couture has racked up 28 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has 11 goals and 17 assists.
    • Tomas Hertl has scored 16 goals on the season, adding nine assists.
    • James Reimer has given up 39 goals (2.2 per game) and amassed 503 saves (27.9 per game) with a .928 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).
    • Adin Hill has made 388 total saves (24.3 per game) with a .900 save percentage, conceding 43 goals (2.7 per game).

    Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body)

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    San Jose Sharks at Pittsburgh Penguins

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
