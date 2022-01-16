Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates his game-winning goal with defenseman Brent Burns (88) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the overtime period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Saturday features a matchup in San Jose, California between the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-10-5) and San Jose Sharks (20-17-1) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are eighth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

SAP Center at San Jose Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and San Jose Stats

The Penguins are seventh in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Sharks are 20th in goals conceded (3.1).

The Sharks are 22nd in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Penguins are fourth defensively (2.6 against).

Pittsburgh has a +25 goal differential on the season, sixth in the league.

San Jose is 20th in the NHL in goal differential, at -12 (-0.3 per game).

The Penguins have scored 18 power-play goals (22nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 17 goals on power-plays (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).

The Penguins have conceded 9 goals while short-handed (second in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 16 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has totaled 15 goals and 24 assists in 33 games for San Jose, good for 39 points.

Tomas Hertl has amassed 31 points this season, with 20 goals and 11 assists.

San Jose's Logan Couture is among the leaders on the team with 30 total points (13 goals and 17 assists).

Adin Hill has a .905 save percentage (32nd in the league). He has 504 saves, and has allowed 53 goals (2.5 goals against average).

James Reimer has 534 saves and a .916 save percentage, giving up 49 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: James Reimer: Out (Lower Body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jake Middleton: Day To Day (Upper Body), Alexander Barabanov: Out (Health Protocols), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel has been vital to Pittsburgh this season, with 35 points in 30 games.

Evan Rodrigues is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) to the team.

Kris Letang has scored two goals and added 28 assists through 32 games for Pittsburgh.

In 29 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 59 goals (2.0 goals against average) and has recorded 771 saves.

Casey DeSmith has recorded an .888 save percentage, allowing 26 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 207 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Zachary Aston-Reese: Out (Health Protocols), Danton Heinen: Out (Health Protocols), Bryan Rust: Out (COVID-19)

Regional restrictions apply.