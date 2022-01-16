Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Saturday features a matchup in San Jose, California between the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-10-5) and San Jose Sharks (20-17-1) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are eighth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. San Jose
Pittsburgh and San Jose Stats
- The Penguins are seventh in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Sharks are 20th in goals conceded (3.1).
- The Sharks are 22nd in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Penguins are fourth defensively (2.6 against).
- Pittsburgh has a +25 goal differential on the season, sixth in the league.
- San Jose is 20th in the NHL in goal differential, at -12 (-0.3 per game).
- The Penguins have scored 18 power-play goals (22nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 17 goals on power-plays (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Penguins have conceded 9 goals while short-handed (second in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 16 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier has totaled 15 goals and 24 assists in 33 games for San Jose, good for 39 points.
- Tomas Hertl has amassed 31 points this season, with 20 goals and 11 assists.
- San Jose's Logan Couture is among the leaders on the team with 30 total points (13 goals and 17 assists).
- Adin Hill has a .905 save percentage (32nd in the league). He has 504 saves, and has allowed 53 goals (2.5 goals against average).
- James Reimer has 534 saves and a .916 save percentage, giving up 49 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Sharks Injuries: James Reimer: Out (Lower Body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jake Middleton: Day To Day (Upper Body), Alexander Barabanov: Out (Health Protocols), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel has been vital to Pittsburgh this season, with 35 points in 30 games.
- Evan Rodrigues is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) to the team.
- Kris Letang has scored two goals and added 28 assists through 32 games for Pittsburgh.
- In 29 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 59 goals (2.0 goals against average) and has recorded 771 saves.
- Casey DeSmith has recorded an .888 save percentage, allowing 26 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 207 saves.
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Zachary Aston-Reese: Out (Health Protocols), Danton Heinen: Out (Health Protocols), Bryan Rust: Out (COVID-19)
