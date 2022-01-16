Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates his game-winning goal with defenseman Brent Burns (88) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the overtime period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates his game-winning goal with defenseman Brent Burns (88) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the overtime period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Saturday features a matchup in San Jose, California between the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-10-5) and San Jose Sharks (20-17-1) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are eighth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. San Jose

Penguins vs Sharks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penguins

-1.5

6

Pittsburgh and San Jose Stats

  • The Penguins are seventh in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Sharks are 20th in goals conceded (3.1).
  • The Sharks are 22nd in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Penguins are fourth defensively (2.6 against).
  • Pittsburgh has a +25 goal differential on the season, sixth in the league.
  • San Jose is 20th in the NHL in goal differential, at -12 (-0.3 per game).
  • The Penguins have scored 18 power-play goals (22nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 17 goals on power-plays (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Penguins have conceded 9 goals while short-handed (second in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 16 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier has totaled 15 goals and 24 assists in 33 games for San Jose, good for 39 points.
  • Tomas Hertl has amassed 31 points this season, with 20 goals and 11 assists.
  • San Jose's Logan Couture is among the leaders on the team with 30 total points (13 goals and 17 assists).
  • Adin Hill has a .905 save percentage (32nd in the league). He has 504 saves, and has allowed 53 goals (2.5 goals against average).
  • James Reimer has 534 saves and a .916 save percentage, giving up 49 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: James Reimer: Out (Lower Body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jake Middleton: Day To Day (Upper Body), Alexander Barabanov: Out (Health Protocols), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel has been vital to Pittsburgh this season, with 35 points in 30 games.
  • Evan Rodrigues is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) to the team.
  • Kris Letang has scored two goals and added 28 assists through 32 games for Pittsburgh.
  • In 29 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 59 goals (2.0 goals against average) and has recorded 771 saves.
  • Casey DeSmith has recorded an .888 save percentage, allowing 26 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 207 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Zachary Aston-Reese: Out (Health Protocols), Danton Heinen: Out (Health Protocols), Bryan Rust: Out (COVID-19)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots forward Moses Wood (1) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at USC in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) celebrates against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated OSU 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) celebrates against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated OSU 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates his game-winning goal with defenseman Brent Burns (88) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the overtime period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save as defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 8-5. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Shakr

31 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) looks to pass against Pittsburgh Penguins center Evan Rodrigues (9) during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17502162
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at UCLA

31 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with right wing Jordan Eberle (7) after scoring a goal during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Kraken

1 hour ago
Jan 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a glove save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy