How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins (27-10-5) hosting the Seattle Kraken (13-25-4) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 59 points and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference with 30 points.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Seattle

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and Seattle Stats

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors (40 total points), having registered 21 goals and 19 assists.

Kris Letang is another of Pittsburgh's most productive contributors through 38 games, with five goals and 32 assists.

Sidney Crosby has 11 goals and 23 assists for Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry has conceded 71 goals (2.1 goals against average) and racked up 888 saves with a .926 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann has recorded 16 goals and nine assists in 37 games for Seattle, good for 25 points.

Jordan Eberle has racked up 24 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 12 goals and 12 assists.

Seattle's Yanni Gourde is among the leading scorers on the team with 22 total points (nine goals and 13 assists).

Philipp Grubauer has 709 saves while allowing 94 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .883 save percentage (45th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.