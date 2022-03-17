Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) controls the puck from St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) hit the ice against the St. Louis Blues (34-17-8) during Thursday's NHL slate, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center. The Penguins sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Blues rank third in the Western Conference.

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: Enterprise Center

Enterprise Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. St. Louis

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and St. Louis Stats

The Penguins score 3.2 goals per game (196 in 61 games), and the Blues concede 2.8 (163 in 59).

On average, the Blues post 3.5 goals in a game (fifth in league), and the Penguins give up 2.6 (fourth).

Pittsburgh is seventh in the NHL in goal differential, at +37 (+0.6 per game).

St. Louis' goal differential is +46 on the season (fifth in the NHL).

The Blues have conceded 30 power-play goals (eighth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 39 power-play goals (15th in power-play percentage).

The Blues have scored 44 power-play goals (on 26.3% of opportunities, third in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 21 (killing off 85.8% of penalties, third in league).

St. Louis Impact Players

Jordan Kyrou's 22 goals and 37 assists in 55 games for St. Louis add up to 59 total points on the season.

Vladimir Tarasenko has scored 54 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 20 goals and 34 assists.

Robert Thomas has earned 12 goals on the season, chipping in 36 assists.

Ville Husso has a .928 save percentage (third-best in the league), with 672 total saves, conceding 52 goals (2.2 goals against average).

Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Robert Thomas: Day To Day (Illness)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has scored 60 points in 55 games (29 goals and 31 assists).

Sidney Crosby has accumulated 59 points (1.2 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 39 assists.

Kris Letang has 52 total points for Pittsburgh, with six goals and 46 assists.

Tristan Jarry has a 2.3 goals against average, and 1266 saves. His .922 save percentage is ninth-best in the league.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Zachary Aston-Reese: Day To Day (Illness), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.