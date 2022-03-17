Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) hit the ice against the St. Louis Blues (34-17-8) during Thursday's NHL slate, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center. The Penguins sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Blues rank third in the Western Conference.
How to Watch St. Louis vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. St. Louis
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
6
Pittsburgh and St. Louis Stats
- The Penguins score 3.2 goals per game (196 in 61 games), and the Blues concede 2.8 (163 in 59).
- On average, the Blues post 3.5 goals in a game (fifth in league), and the Penguins give up 2.6 (fourth).
- Pittsburgh is seventh in the NHL in goal differential, at +37 (+0.6 per game).
- St. Louis' goal differential is +46 on the season (fifth in the NHL).
- The Blues have conceded 30 power-play goals (eighth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 39 power-play goals (15th in power-play percentage).
- The Blues have scored 44 power-play goals (on 26.3% of opportunities, third in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 21 (killing off 85.8% of penalties, third in league).
St. Louis Impact Players
- Jordan Kyrou's 22 goals and 37 assists in 55 games for St. Louis add up to 59 total points on the season.
- Vladimir Tarasenko has scored 54 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 20 goals and 34 assists.
- Robert Thomas has earned 12 goals on the season, chipping in 36 assists.
- Ville Husso has a .928 save percentage (third-best in the league), with 672 total saves, conceding 52 goals (2.2 goals against average).
Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Robert Thomas: Day To Day (Illness)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has scored 60 points in 55 games (29 goals and 31 assists).
- Sidney Crosby has accumulated 59 points (1.2 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 39 assists.
- Kris Letang has 52 total points for Pittsburgh, with six goals and 46 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has a 2.3 goals against average, and 1266 saves. His .922 save percentage is ninth-best in the league.
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Zachary Aston-Reese: Day To Day (Illness), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
