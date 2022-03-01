How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Thursday NHL slate includes the Tampa Bay Lightning (34-11-6) hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins (33-14-8) at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank third and the Penguins fifth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh
Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Lightning score 3.4 goals per game (seventh in league), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (fourth).
- On average, the Penguins score 3.2 goals in a game (11th in NHL), and the Lightning give up 2.8 (eighth).
- Tampa Bay is seventh in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +35.
- Pittsburgh is +33 overall in terms of goals this season, eighth in the NHL.
- The Penguins have conceded 19 power-play goals (third in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 32 power-play goals (16th in power-play percentage).
- The Penguins have scored 37 power-play goals (on 22% of opportunities, 12th in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 29 (killing off 80.1% of penalties, 14th in league).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel has totaled 25 goals and 28 assists in 49 games for Pittsburgh, good for 53 points.
- Sidney Crosby has racked up 50 total points (1.2 per game) this season. He has 16 goals and 34 assists.
- Kris Letang has 48 points so far, including six goals and 42 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league), with 1140 total saves, giving up 98 goals (2.3 goals against average).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 59 points (25 goals, 34 assists) and plays an average of 18:42 per game.
- Victor Hedman has 51 points (1.0 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 40 assists.
- Alex Killorn's season total of 45 points has come from 16 goals and 29 assists.
- In 40 games, Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 92 goals (2.28 goals against average) and has racked up 1075 saves.
Lightning Injuries: Zach Bogosian: Out (Lower body)
Regional restrictions apply.
