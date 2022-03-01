How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports

The Thursday NHL slate includes the Tampa Bay Lightning (34-11-6) hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins (33-14-8) at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank third and the Penguins fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: Amalie Arena

Amalie Arena

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh Stats

The Lightning score 3.4 goals per game (seventh in league), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (fourth).

On average, the Penguins score 3.2 goals in a game (11th in NHL), and the Lightning give up 2.8 (eighth).

Tampa Bay is seventh in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +35.

Pittsburgh is +33 overall in terms of goals this season, eighth in the NHL.

The Penguins have conceded 19 power-play goals (third in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 32 power-play goals (16th in power-play percentage).

The Penguins have scored 37 power-play goals (on 22% of opportunities, 12th in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 29 (killing off 80.1% of penalties, 14th in league).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel has totaled 25 goals and 28 assists in 49 games for Pittsburgh, good for 53 points.

Sidney Crosby has racked up 50 total points (1.2 per game) this season. He has 16 goals and 34 assists.

Kris Letang has 48 points so far, including six goals and 42 assists.

Tristan Jarry has a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league), with 1140 total saves, giving up 98 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 59 points (25 goals, 34 assists) and plays an average of 18:42 per game.

Victor Hedman has 51 points (1.0 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 40 assists.

Alex Killorn's season total of 45 points has come from 16 goals and 29 assists.

In 40 games, Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 92 goals (2.28 goals against average) and has racked up 1075 saves.

Lightning Injuries: Zach Bogosian: Out (Lower body)

