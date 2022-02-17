Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) skates with the puck against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Thursday NHL slate features the Toronto Maple Leafs (31-12-3) hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-11-8) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Maple Leafs rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with 65 points and the Penguins are third in the Eastern Conference with 70 points.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Information for Toronto vs. Pittsburgh

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Maple Leafs

-1.5

6.5

Toronto and Pittsburgh Stats

  • The Maple Leafs put up 3.6 goals per game (165 in 46 games), and the Penguins concede 2.5 (127 in 50).
  • The Penguins are ninth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Maple Leafs are sixth defensively (2.7 against).
  • Toronto is fifth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +41.
  • Pittsburgh is seventh in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +40.
  • The Penguins have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties), and the Maple Leafs have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 31.5% of opportunities).
  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 33 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel's 25 goals and 26 assists in 44 games for Pittsburgh add up to 51 total points on the season.
  • Sidney Crosby is a leading scorer for Pittsburgh with 46 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 32 assists in 38 games.
  • Kris Letang's six goals and 39 assists add up to 45 points this season.
  • Tristan Jarry has played 39 games this season, conceding 85 goals (2.2 goals against average) with 1048 saves and a .925 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)

Toronto Impact Players

  • Auston Matthews is one of Toronto's leading contributors (57 total points), having put up 32 goals and 25 assists.
  • John Tavares has accumulated 45 points (1.0 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 28 assists.
  • William Nylander's season total of 45 points has come from 17 goals and 28 assists.
  • Jack Campbell has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Adam Brooks: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
