How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) skates with the puck against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Thursday NHL slate features the Toronto Maple Leafs (31-12-3) hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-11-8) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Maple Leafs rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with 65 points and the Penguins are third in the Eastern Conference with 70 points.

How to Watch Toronto vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Information for Toronto vs. Pittsburgh

Favorite Spread Total Maple Leafs -1.5 6.5

Toronto and Pittsburgh Stats

The Maple Leafs put up 3.6 goals per game (165 in 46 games), and the Penguins concede 2.5 (127 in 50).

The Penguins are ninth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Maple Leafs are sixth defensively (2.7 against).

Toronto is fifth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +41.

Pittsburgh is seventh in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +40.

The Penguins have conceded 15 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties), and the Maple Leafs have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 31.5% of opportunities).

The Maple Leafs have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 33 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel's 25 goals and 26 assists in 44 games for Pittsburgh add up to 51 total points on the season.

Sidney Crosby is a leading scorer for Pittsburgh with 46 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 32 assists in 38 games.

Kris Letang's six goals and 39 assists add up to 45 points this season.

Tristan Jarry has played 39 games this season, conceding 85 goals (2.2 goals against average) with 1048 saves and a .925 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews is one of Toronto's leading contributors (57 total points), having put up 32 goals and 25 assists.

John Tavares has accumulated 45 points (1.0 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 28 assists.

William Nylander's season total of 45 points has come from 17 goals and 28 assists.

Jack Campbell has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Adam Brooks: Out (Undisclosed)

