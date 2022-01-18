Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in overtime against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (23-14-2) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (22-10-5) as a part of Monday's NHL action, starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights rank fourth in the Western Conference with 48 points and the Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference with 49 points.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Pittsburgh

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 6

Las Vegas and Pittsburgh Stats

The Golden Knights are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Penguins are third in goals conceded (2.5).

On average, the Penguins post 3.2 goals in a game (11th in league), and the Golden Knights allow 3.0 (17th).

Las Vegas is +19 overall in goal differential this season, ninth in the league.

Pittsburgh has a +26 goal differential on the season, fifth in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 20.0% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 9 goals while short-handed (killing off 90.3% of penalties).

The Penguins have scored 18 power-play goals (on 17.6% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 23 (killing off 78.1% of penalties, 20th in league).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel has totaled 19 goals and 18 assists in 31 games for Pittsburgh, good for 37 points.

Kris Letang has collected 32 points this season, with three goals and 29 assists.

Evan Rodrigues has earned 15 goals on the season, adding 15 assists.

Tristan Jarry has a .929 save percentage (third-best in the league), with 771 total saves, giving up 59 goals (2.0 goals against average).

Casey DeSmith has an .888 save percentage, has recorded 207 saves, and has allowed 26 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Zachary Aston-Reese: Out (Health Protocols), Danton Heinen: Out (Health Protocols), Bryan Rust: Out (COVID-19)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson has been a top contributor on Las Vegas this season, with 36 points in 38 games.

Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) to the team.

Jonathan Marchessault has 27 total points for Las Vegas, with 18 goals and nine assists.

In 27 games, Robin Lehner has conceded 76 goals (2.8 goals against average) and has racked up 720 saves.

Laurent Brossoit has conceded 33 goals (2.4 goals against average) and racked up 297 saves with a .900 save percentage (40th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

