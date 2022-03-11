Mar 10, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) clears the puck as Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) looks to go after the puck during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (34-15-9) take on the Vegas Golden Knights (32-23-4) as a part of Friday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with 77 points and the Golden Knights are seventh in the Western Conference with 68 points.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and Las Vegas Stats

The Penguins put up 3.2 goals per game (186 in 58 games), and the Golden Knights concede 2.9 (171 in 59).

The Golden Knights are 14th in the league in scoring (3.1 goals per game), and the Penguins are fourth on defense (2.6 against).

In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +35 on the season (seventh in league).

Las Vegas is 13th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +11.

The Golden Knights have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties), and the Penguins have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 21.6% of opportunities).

The Golden Knights have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 17.6% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.0% of penalties).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has scored 58 points in 52 games (28 goals and 30 assists).

Sidney Crosby has 19 goals and 37 assists to total 56 points (1.2 per game).

Kris Letang has scored six goals and added 43 assists through 54 games for Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry has a goals against average of 2.3, and a .920 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault's 43 points are pivotal for Las Vegas. He has 24 goals and 19 assists in 53 games.

Chandler Stephenson has totaled 42 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 14 goals and 28 assists.

Reilly Smith's 16 goals and 22 assists add up to 38 points this season.

Laurent Brossoit has played 22 games this season, conceding 54 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 489 saves and a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Reilly Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: Out (Upper Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm)

