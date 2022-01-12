How to Watch Penguins vs. Ducks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the NHL's best teams will fight it out on Tuesday night when the Penguins travel to face the Ducks.

The Penguins are 20-9-5 with 45 points in the Eastern Conference. They rank No. 7 in the conference, leaving them with a healthy cushion of seven points in front of the Bruins and two points behind the Maple Leafs.

The Ducks are 19-12-7 on the year in the Western Conference, totaling the same number of points as Pittsburgh. They are in a thick race, one point ahead of the Avalanche and two points behind the Blues.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Anaheim Ducks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Pittsburgh Penguins at Anaheim Ducks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Anaheim finds itself as good as it is because of its power play percentages. It ranks No. 4 in the NHL in power play percentage, capitalizing on 27.5% of them. It also ranks No. 3 in the league in penalty kill percentage with 85.8%.

Pittsburgh's biggest threat is that it has a great defense. It ranks No. 6 in the NHL in goals given up with only 85 throughout 38 games. It also ranks No. 1 in penalty kill percentage, blocking 90.4% of the opponent's power plays.

This will be an excellent game between two of the conference's best teams. Based on their ranks in the league, this will be a game of defense, one that will probably be low scoring.

