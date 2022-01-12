How to Watch Penguins vs. Ducks

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Penguins are 20-9-5 with 45 points in the Eastern Conference. They rank No. 7 in the conference, leaving them with a healthy cushion of seven points in front of the Bruins and two points behind the Maple Leafs.
The Ducks are 19-12-7 on the year in the Western Conference, totaling the same number of points as Pittsburgh. They are in a thick race, one point ahead of the Avalanche and two points behind the Blues.
How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Anaheim Ducks Today:
Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022
Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Anaheim finds itself as good as it is because of its power play percentages. It ranks No. 4 in the NHL in power play percentage, capitalizing on 27.5% of them. It also ranks No. 3 in the league in penalty kill percentage with 85.8%.
Pittsburgh's biggest threat is that it has a great defense. It ranks No. 6 in the NHL in goals given up with only 85 throughout 38 games. It also ranks No. 1 in penalty kill percentage, blocking 90.4% of the opponent's power plays.
This will be an excellent game between two of the conference's best teams. Based on their ranks in the league, this will be a game of defense, one that will probably be low scoring.
