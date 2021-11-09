The Blackhawks look for their second win in a row when they host the Penguins on Tuesday night.

The Blackhawks host the Penguins on Tuesday night coming off a big 2–1 overtime win over the Predators on Sunday. The victory came in the Blackhawks' first game since firing head coach Jeremy Colliton after their terrible start.

How to Watch Penguins at Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Chicago looked inspired in its win and the defense stepped up to limit Nashville to just one goal for a good start to interim coach Derek King's tenure.

On Tuesday, the Blackhawks will look to win their second in a row for the first time this year when they take on a Penguins team that has lost four of its last five.

Pittsburgh has been wildly inconsistent this year on offense and it has led to its up-and-down play. The Penguins have a very potent offense, but it has been subdued during this recent stretch of losses.

The Penguins didn't have any trouble scoring against the Blackhawks last time they played, as they beat Chicago 5–2. Could another game with the Blackhawks will bring their offense alive once again?

Chicago still has a long way to go to dig itself out of its season-opening hole, but the team will look to continue to build Tuesday.

