How to Watch Penguins vs. Red Wings

    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With just a few preseason games left in the NHL, the Penguins will hit the road to face the Red Wings on Thursday night. The Penguins beat the Red Wings one other time during the preseason.
    The 2021 NHL season is just a few short days aways, and fans could not be more ready to watch meaningful games. However, the preseason is always important as teams gear up to begin playing regular season matchups. 

    On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins are set to play an exhibition game against the Detroit Red Wings.

    How to Watch: Penguins at Red Wings

    Game Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network

    Live stream Penguins at Red Wings on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Detroit will be looking to get back into postseason contention this season. After finishing the 2020 season with a 19-27 record, the Red Wings have nowhere to go but up. They have some talent to build around and are hoping to see that develop and improve this year.

    The Penguins are looking to pick up where they left off last season. They won the East division title with a 37-16 record. Pittsburgh is once again viewed as a legitimate Stanley Cup contender entering the 2021 season.

    So far this year in preseason action, the Red Wings have gone 3-3. Their wins came over the Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets. On the flip side, their losses were against the Penguins, Blackhawks and Blue Jackets.

    For the Penguins, they have gone 3-1 in preseason play. They have defeated the Red Wings and the Sabres twice. As for their losses, they have fallen to the Blue Jackets.

