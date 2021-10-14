How to Watch Penguins vs. Panthers

    • October 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Penguins look for their second straight win to open the season when they visit Florida on Thursday night to face the Panthers.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh began the 2021-22 NHL season at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. It was a successful opener for the Penguins, as they took down the two-time defending champion Lightning 6-2.

    How to Watch: Penguins at Panthers

    Game Date: Oct. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

    Live stream Penguins at Panthers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    After a scoreless first period, Danton Heinen scored 12 seconds into the second period for the first goal in the NHL this season. Brian Boyle would score four minutes later to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead after two.

    The Lightning and Penguins would combine for six total goals in the last 10 minutes of the game for a wild ending. Pittsburgh held off Tampa Bay in that crazy third period to get the win.

    Florida is coming off a playoff appearance after finishing second in its division last year. It was just the seventh time the Panthers had made the playoffs in their franchise history. 

    They are looking to make it back to the postseason after a surprising run last year. Expectations are high for a Panthers team that hasn't had a lot of success in the past. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

