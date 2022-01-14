Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Penguins head to Los Angeles on Thursday night looking to win their second game in a row.

The Penguins are in the midst of a six-game road trip and will play the fourth of those games on Thursday in Los Angeles.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Los Angeles Kings Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Pittsburgh Penguins at Los Angeles Kings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pittsburgh had its 10-game winning streak snapped on Saturday when the Stars won 3-2. The Penguins bounced back Tuesday, beating the Ducks 4-1 which makes them 2-1 on the road trip so far.

Thursday night they will look to get another road win against a Kings team that has won two straight.

The Kings come into this game after a big 3-1 win over the Rangers on Monday night. The win was their second in a row and fourth in their last five.

It is the best hockey they have played since winning seven in a row at the beginning of November.

The Kings are now 18-13-5 and up to third place in the Pacific Division. Despite being in third place, they are tied with the Sharks and just a point ahead of Flames.

The Kings need to keep playing well if they want to stay in the playoff hunt, and that starts with another home game against a Penguins team that also looks strong.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Los Angeles Kings

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings celebrate after a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Los Angeles Kings

12 seconds ago
USATSI_17491342
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Sharks

12 seconds ago
Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) looks to pass against Pittsburgh Penguins center Evan Rodrigues (9) during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

12 seconds ago
Jan 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) center Filip Chytil (72) and defenseman Adam Fox (23) his goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

12 seconds ago
Jan 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) his empty net goal scored against the New York Rangers. during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

12 seconds ago
Jan 11, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates after scoring a power play goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

12 seconds ago
Basketball Fans 5
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon State

30 minutes ago
Nov 26, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) falls down as Montreal Canadiens right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) jumps over him and tries to control the puck during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 8, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates with the puck behind Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy