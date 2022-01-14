The Penguins head to Los Angeles on Thursday night looking to win their second game in a row.

The Penguins are in the midst of a six-game road trip and will play the fourth of those games on Thursday in Los Angeles.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Los Angeles Kings Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Pittsburgh Penguins at Los Angeles Kings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pittsburgh had its 10-game winning streak snapped on Saturday when the Stars won 3-2. The Penguins bounced back Tuesday, beating the Ducks 4-1 which makes them 2-1 on the road trip so far.

Thursday night they will look to get another road win against a Kings team that has won two straight.

The Kings come into this game after a big 3-1 win over the Rangers on Monday night. The win was their second in a row and fourth in their last five.

It is the best hockey they have played since winning seven in a row at the beginning of November.

The Kings are now 18-13-5 and up to third place in the Pacific Division. Despite being in third place, they are tied with the Sharks and just a point ahead of Flames.

The Kings need to keep playing well if they want to stay in the playoff hunt, and that starts with another home game against a Penguins team that also looks strong.

Regional restrictions may apply.